KILLINGTON — The Green Mountain National Forest is updating its 15-year plan for the area known as the Telephone Gap.
Rochester District Ranger, Chris Mattrick, spoke to the Killington Select Board at its Aug. 3 meeting to talk about connecting Sherburne Trails to the Velomont Trail and what’s been done to reduce litter and problem behavior at a popular shooting area.
Mattrick said there was a public meeting held on the Telephone Gap Creative Resource Project in the middle of July that drew, virtually, just shy of 100 people. He likened the project to a Town Plan that takes an inventory of assets and lays out a plan for those assets. No specific proposals have been made for the plan, as it’s currently in the phase where information is being collected. For the past two years, Forest Service personnel have been looking the area over to determine what’s there so it can be better compared to what people want to be there.
“We don’t have a plan at this point. All we’re doing is assessing,” he said. “There’s no proposed project or anything like that. We’ve just clicked from the inventory and assessment phase, which is where our resource specialists go out there and gather info, and into the public engagement phase.”
He said there will be several more public meetings on various aspects of the project where people can weigh in.
“The primary goal for the public engagement is to get the public's ideas on what they think should be done on this landscape, and in many cases what they think should not be done on this landscape,” he said.
While there are no solid plans on what should be done in the area, the Forest Service has some ideas.
“One is related to the Sherburne Trails,” Mattrick said. “There’s likely a project that will be proposed to connect the Sherburne Trail to the Velomont Trail which is a statewide mountain biking system. Right now Sherburne Trails is kind of an isolated pod, but we want to be able to connect it up to the Velomont, so if you are riding the Velomont you can ride the Sherburne Trails and come to Killington.”
The board asked Mattrick to work with town Recreation Director Sarah Newell, who said her department was looking at options for expanding and connecting the trails. Mattrick said he would, and that such contacts were the point of his coming before the board.
He said the Forest Service would also like to examine the trails around Deer Leap. The area has been heavily trafficked and the impact is showing. The idea is to develop a plan to reduce that.
There may also be a proposal for the “Killington Pit” which Mattrick said is an area where people had been going to shoot firearms and leaving a great deal of litter behind when they did so. He said the Forest Service has nothing against people shooting in the Green Mountain National Forest and only bans it in specific areas such as parking lots and day-use areas. That said, it has no interest in operating or maintaining any kind of shooting range. The cost in personnel is too great and there are too many issues surrounding them.
Mattrick said with the help of the state Agency of Transportation, it created a berm near the pit to discourage dumping. It hasn’t solved all of the problems, however, but there’s been a reduction in litter. He noted that there does seem to be a group of shooters who keep the area clean, not wanting the place to be closed off altogether.
Selectman Jim Haff said he believes many of the issues people have with shooting at the pit could be addressed with public outreach and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.