KILLINGTON — A member of the Select Board has stepped down, though he will continue to serve as interim zoning administrator.
Charles “Chuck” Claffey resigned after the July 20 Select Board meeting, having served most of a 3-year term that is up for reelection in March.
Those interested in being appointed to the seat have until noon Friday to send a letter of interest to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth at manager@killingtontown.com. The board will review the letters at its Tuesday meeting and may make an appointment then or interview candidates.
Hagenbarth said Wednesday that as of now, three people have submitted letters of interest.
“Sadly, I have to resign from the Select Board because I am moving to Mendon for school choice purposes. I’m not happy about that,” Claffey said at the July 20 meeting. “I’d like to thank everybody in town for being so patient while I learned the ropes. Everybody has been great to work with.”
He thanked his fellow Select Board members, Jim Haff and Board Chair Stephen Finneron, for their patience and helping him learn the ins and outs of the job.
Finneron said Wednesday that Claffey did a fine job during his short time on the board.
“One of the nice things for us is he’s a numbers guy at work,” said Finneron. “When we started looking at numbers and budget proposals, we’ve got some big projects coming up in the future, it was nice having him there.”
He said Claffey came to the board by appointment, much the same as Finneron did several years ago.
“The other part is, he’s got young kids in the elementary school, so he brought that aspect to the board,” said Finneron. “He did a nice job. It’s unfortunate he moved out of town so he can’t be on the Select Board. He can be on volunteer committees, but he can’t be in an elected position.”
Claffey said he sought an appointment to fill a vacant seat on the board after it was suggested to him by someone at Killington Elementary School.
He said he’s proud of the work he helped the board with regarding the Green Mountain National golf course.
“I believe the golf course is on a positive trajectory now, its capital needs are being examined and addressed and the town can make an informed decision on how to deal with the golf course,” said Claffey.
He’s also pleased with the work the town has done with short-term rental properties. The ski and tourism industry plays a large role in town and there are hundreds of short-term rental properties in town. Killington now requires these properties to be registered so their owners can be easily contacted should an issue arise.
Claffey was appointed interim zoning administrator in early May after the departure of Preston Bristow. He said he’ll remain in that position for a while yet, but is currently looking for a job elsewhere. Claffey said his background is in technology and while zoning issues are interesting, it’s not his forte.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with short-term rentals, still,” he said. “It kind of gave me all perspectives because now I’m dealing with the enforcement issue around short-term rentals as the zoning administrator.”
