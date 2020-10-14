A Killington man is facing a felony charge after police said he was arrested with cocaine and a depressant pharmaceutical drug in Rutland Town after a hit-and-run incident in the city.
Robert C. Jenkins, 38, of Killington, was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Oct. 5. Jenkins failed to appear.
A warrant was issued for Jenkins under which police are asked to cite him into court on the next business day if they come into contact with him.
The charges against Jenkins are based on an affidavit written by Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, of the Rutland Town Police Department, who said he he was notified around 9 a.m. on June 1 that officers with the Rutland City Police Department were looking for a green Range Rover in connection with a hit-and-run that had taken place on State Street.
Washburn said a dispatcher with the Rutland City police told him there was a green Range Rover parked at Route 7 business in Rutland Town and asked whether he would check to see if it was the vehicle the officers with the Rutland City Police Department were seeking. According to the affidavit, Washburn saw the Range Rover, which had extensive front-end damage, and a man, later identified as Jenkins, inside. The vehicle’s license plate reads “ANGRY.”
Washburn said Jenkins was “slumped over” in the sport utility vehicle, which was still running.
The affidavit said Washburn knocked on the driver’s side window and shouted to Jenkins, but he he didn’t respond. The door was unlocked, Washburn said, so he opened it and yelled again but got no response.
After shaking Jenkins and still getting no response, Washburn called for emergency medical responders.
“After calling for an ambulance, I shook Jenkins again and yelled. Jenkins finally came to, saw me and tried putting his foot on the gas and grabbed the steering wheel. I yelled, ‘Police,’ and told Jenkins to stop, which he did. I then reached into the vehicle, grabbed the key in the ignition and turned the car off,” Washburn wrote in the affidavit.
Washburn said he told Jenkins about the front-end damage to the SUV and that Jenkins’ “tires were all popped,” but said Jenkins was not able to tell him what had happened prior to Jenkins coming to the parking lot.
According to Washburn, Jenkins “nodded off” several times while the deputy chief was trying to get information. He explained in the affidavit that through training and experience, he said he knew that sometimes people would nod off after taking a narcotic drug.
Washburn said Jenkins told him at one point he hadn’t taken any “benzos” although Washburn said he hadn’t asked Jenkins whether he had.
A preliminary breath test indicated Jenkins has not been drinking any alcohol, but Trooper Katrina Ducharme, a drug recognition expert, said it was her opinion that Jenkins was under the influence of drugs and shouldn’t be driving.
Washburn said he found two baggies in Jenkins’ pocket while taking him into custody. The items were sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory. Washburn said he got a report June 12 that said the contents of one of the baggies was cocaine and the other was a benzondiazepine pharmaceutical drug.
Often called “benzos,” the drugs are depressants used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and seizures.
Washburn said Jenkins was taken to the Rutland City police station for processing, but declined to speak with police.
If Jenkins is convicted of all three charges, he could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.