A Killington man is being held without bail after police accused him of assaulting a woman at his home by throwing her across a room Saturday.
Michael F. Favreau, 38, of Killington, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charge was modified because Favreau was convicted in October 2012 of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Although Judge David Fenster agreed to hold Favreau without bail, Favreau also was ordered not to have contact with the woman who accused him and not to abuse or harass her.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Nathaniel Nevison, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was told by dispatchers around 1:50 a.m on Sunday about an alleged incident that happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Nevison said he was told a woman had called police from Rutland Regional Medical Center.
In the affidavit, Nevison stated he spoke with a woman who provided a sworn statement.
The woman told Nevison she had been visiting family in Brattleboro earlier on Saturday. She said she and Favreau, who she knows, were having dinner “when he stated dinner was not good and an argument ensued,” the affidavit stated.
According to the woman, Favreau grabbed her and threw her across the room, where she landed on her back.
The woman told Nevison she ran at Favreau “in an attempt at retaliation” but said she didn’t believe she affected him.
However, she said he threw her again and her head hit the couch, causing a cut.
According to the woman, Favreau got on top of her, pinned her arms back, struck her in the nose with his elbow and shoved her head into a couch cushion. The woman said she was in fear for her life because the cushion was restricting her breathing.
Nevison said as he was on his way to the Killington home, he stopped to meet the woman at a gas station. He said he took photos of a cut on her scalp.
The woman said health care providers at Rutland Regional said her nose wasn’t broken, but told her to expect black eyes the next morning because of the alleged blow from Favreau’s elbow.
“Upon arrival, I spoke with Favreau who stated he had nothing to say to us. When informed he would be arrested, he asked when (the woman) would be arrested. I inquired why he felt (the woman) should be arrested and he responded, ‘I don’t want to ruin anyone’s life,’” Nevison wrote in the affidavit.
Nevison said Favreau asked to have his injuries photographed while they were at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland, but still declined to give a statement.
According to Nevison, Favreau’s injuries were minor scratches on his neck, arms and torso and what appeared to be bite marks on his right bicep.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Favreau was being held at the Springfield jail as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
If convicted, Favreau could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
