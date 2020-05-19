KILLINGTON — Killington Ski Resort, along with several other Vermont ski areas, plans to open their golf courses this weekend, but as with anything impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be different.
The Killington resort announced in mid-March that it was ending its winter season because of the pandemic. Normally, there would be skiing through Memorial Day weekend, said Courtney DiFiore, a resort spokeswoman on Tuesday.
She said the mountain’s reopening is being done in accordance with state government rules and guidelines and will happen in phases. Resorts have to submit reopening plans to be approved by Gov. Phil Scott. DiFiore said Killington’s golf plan has been approved and its waiting for approval on its mountain biking trails, which will hopefully open in early June.
“They’re asking businesses to give them a plan so they know we’re prepared to follow the guidelines and open up in a safe manner that will help everyone involved,” said DiFiore. Killington’s 18-hole golf course will be open to Vermonters and people from out-of-state who’ve self-quarantined for 14 days.
According to the resort, the golf course will remain open daily through Oct. 12 with tee times every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins aren’t allowed, golf carts have to be returned by 7 p.m., and players have to show up and play, they’re not allowed to gather before or after a round. Only one person, or one household, can use a cart. Flagsticks will have to be left where they are. Rental clubs won’t be available, nor will golf lessons, and anything on the course multiple people might touch such as trap rakes and ball washers, will be removed.
The golf pro shop will be open, but the resort asks only one person from every group enter to check in. Tees, balls and golf apparel won’t be for sale. Pencils and scorecards won’t be available, either. Snacks and drinks will be limited to what people can carry, water coolers won’t be on the course, nor will restrooms. Bathroom facilities will be limited to the clubhouse.
DiFiore said there will be more announcements about what’s opening on the mountain and what new rules are in play to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The resort hopes to see its Adventure Course open, but is working out with the state how to do that safely.
“As far as summer events go, it will definitely look different but we’re hopeful we can still host some summer events we had on the schedule, but again that will be something we’ll have more detail on later,” she said, adding that the resort also wants to open its daycare, but like anything else is working out details on how to do it.
Adam White, spokesman for Vermont Ski Areas Association, said Tuesday People will see most of Vermont’s ski areas opening their summer programs in phases. He said the association has on its website at bit.ly/0519Summer a list of its members and plans for summer opening.
For some, summer has already begun.
“Ski areas were allowed to resume golf activities in the first week of May, and you’ve seen a couple that have already started,” said White. “Quechee Club is one that has been playing since then, and in Middlebury, the Ralph Lyhre Golf Course has been open since May 7.”
He said all are operating or plan to operate under the same guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
“There are limits on the number of people who can ride in a golf cart together unless they live in the same household, there’s all kinds of sanitation measures put in, there’s no-touch points. You don’t take the flag out of the holes like you normally would, things like trap rakes and ball washers, that’s all been removed from the equation to prevent any kind of contamination in that regard,” he said. “It’s not exactly golf as we knew it before but it’s a pretty close facsimile.”
He said the ski industry has been working well with state officials on reopening and he hadn’t heard any complaints.
“One thing that’s important to note is that just like across all walks of life, Vermont operations are opening mainly for Vermont residents because out-of-staters still have to meet a minimum 14-day self-quarantine requirement before they can participate in anything, so it’s tough,” he said. “We’re not exactly discouraging people from coming, if you do come from another state and can complete that 14 days of quarantine then you’re welcome to get involved in any of these activities, but it’s important to prevent the spread from places that may have a higher rate of infection.”
He said golf tends to draw people from the more immediate area, compared to skiing which sees visitors from all over. Regarding summer hiring, he said it’s too early to tell what will happen.
According to DiFiore, Killington Resort has been steadily hiring more people each summer as its mountain biking options expand. It’s doubtful that this year will see an increase, but the resort is hopeful it can keep its hiring levels flat.
