Opening day at Killington Resort will be Nov. 14, and a number of changes will be in place to make skiing as safe as possible during the pandemic, according to Mike Solimano, president and general manager of the ski mountain.
“I think the general premise is, there’s a lot of tough choices to make with all the restrictions going on in the world. We’re just trying to not do everything we normally do and prioritizing what’s most important,” he said.
Solimano said Killington guests were looking for a place to ski and ride snowboards so that was the priority when deciding what needed to be modified.
The changes are necessary to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. Solimano said Killington’s winter plans were created with a goal of reducing the amount of time people would not be able to practice social distancing.
The general conditions on a ski slope are expected to keep people wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“Indoors is much more complicated, so we’re going to limit and make our indoor offerings much simpler,” Solimano said.
To that end, the resort staff will limit the number of guests by reducing tickets and passes and limiting the number of tickets sold on any given day. There are no plan to host bus groups or offer promotions valid on weekends or peak days.
Killington will have an online parking reservation system for all guests, whether they have a season pass or a day ticket.
Vermont’s restriction of businesses to half their capacity, including staff, will limit the use use of the base lodge.
“For example, lodges will act more as a ‘warming hut’ for skiers and riders with limited grab ’n’ go food, new egress/ingress flows and other measures to ensure access to restrooms without affecting the overall capacity, and non-skiers/riders will not have access to lodges,” Solimano wrote in his letter.
“Plan to operate out of your car like it was a base lodge and pack extra snacks to re-fuel throughout the day,” the letter adds. “New England winters can be chilly, so we ask that you use the base lodges sparingly and limit your time inside. This will make it more available to everyone that needs it while we work around current capacity restrictions.”
Killington officials are planning snowmaking on the mountain, but this year it will be focused on getting multiple lifts open and spreading out guests across the resort to facilitate physical distancing.
Killington employees will have their temperature checked daily and are expected to self-screen for whether they have been exposed to anyone with COVID and whether they are feeling sick. Employees who feel sick are required to stay home and the letter asks guests to stay home as well if they feel ill.
Equipment and lessons will be available, but must be scheduled in advance.
Solimano said he sees some positive in the coming season. For instance an app, that will provide information in real time about lifts and trails will continue to provide useful information after the pandemic.
This winter, Solimano said, Killington staff want to be sure they can open and stay open,
“We don’t want to have big crowds together and areas where people aren’t wearing masks so our whole plan is looking at the areas of the business where it’s hard to have social distancing and either not running it or changing what we’re doing to spread people out,” he said.
Solimano said the staff at the resort want guests to understand the steps that have been taken for safety and how they might make this year’s experience different but he said the guests would still find their visit to be fun. He said the staff had learned some lessons from this year’s summer programming that he believes will help them combine outdoor fun with health protections.
“We had a lot of people mountain biking this summer. We had really strong numbers. We required masks and social distancing, and it was outdoors. I think most of our customers felt really good. I got a lot of feedback that they felt we did a great job managing the place, spreading people out but also letting them have a good time,” he said.
Solimano noted there are limited recreation options during the pandemic and said Killington staff wanted to be sure skiing and snowboarding were still available.
Opening day for Pico Mountain is planned for Dec. 19.
Visit bit.ly/KillingtonOpener to find Solimano’s full letter with more detailed plans about the season.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.