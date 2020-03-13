KILLINGTON — The ski resort plans to remain open into spring, but owing to coronavirus concerns, its canceling some events and making changes to its facilities.
Amy Laramie, a spokeswoman for Killington Ski Resort, said these measures were made public shortly after noon Friday, after staff and the mountain’s partners had been notified.
According to the resort, canceled are all live music, special events and conferences until at least April 4, including the Vermont Brewers Festival, K-1 Lodge Teardown Party and the Bear Mountain Mogul Challenge.
The brew festival was scheduled for March 21. Mike Coppinger, director of the Killington Pico Area Association, said Friday the event was expected to draw up to 3,000 visitors and will be a blow to the local business community, however, most people are taking the view that protecting public safety is the priority.
Laramie said the other steps the mountain is taking are aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Some of the smaller food and beverage places, those being the Yurt Lunch and Dinner, Motor Room Bar, Brat Haus, Clubhouse Bar and Grill and Wobbly Barn Night Club, are closed. Self-serve salad bars at the Peak Lodge and Wobbly Barn Steakhouse have been shut down, as well. The resort will modify or reduce the occupancy limits at its base lodges and restaurants, and the rules for occupancy on lift chairs and gondolas are changing to allow for the “social distancing” being recommended by government health officials.
The Killington Grand Spa is closed until further notice, but the Grand pool and health club will remain open.
Laramie said the resort is taking extra care to sanitize common areas and to make people aware of best practices when it comes to limiting the virus’ spread.
Earlier this week, Special Olympics Vermont announced it will call off the 2020 Winter Games slated for this weekend at Killington. It did so under the advisement of Special Olympics International under the reasoning that many Special Olympic athletes, coaches and supporters have underlying medical conditions that weaken their immune systems and thus make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
Resort guests who need to adjust travel plans should call 800-621-6867. The resort said it has eased its cancelation and booking policies to accommodate needs of its guests.
Coppinger said the Killington business community only recently learned of this, and the entire situation changes from day to day. The fact the effects are happening near the end of the ski season may mitigate the economic impact he said, adding KPAA and its members will soon begin planning for when outbreak concerns level off, aiming to make up for any losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.