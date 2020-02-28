KILLINGTON — Voters will gather at the Killington Elementary School at 7 p.m. on March 2 for an informational hearing on the Town Warning. On March 2, polls will be open at the Town Office, located at 2706 River Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting on Articles 1-4. Article 1 is to elect town officers. All candidates are running unopposed. Article 2 asks if voters will allow property taxes to be paid in three installments, the first due on Aug. 15, the second Nov. 15, and the third Feb. 15, 2021.
Article 3 asks if voters will allow the spending of $4,788,644 from the general fund, with $120,000 of that carried over from the previous year’s budget, $3,697,277 to be raised in property taxes, and $971,367 from non-property tax revenue.
Article 4 asks if voters will appropriate $500 to BROC, a nonprofit that runs a food shelf, offers housing counseling, food and fuel assistance, form assistance for 3SquaresVT, case management, resource and referral and income tax preparation, a weatherization program, and a micro-business development program.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
