KILLINGTON — The town is being told it needs to conduct a reappraisal of all its properties between now and 2024, but the town government plans to ask for an extension. “The town received, last week, a notice from the state that is ordering the town of Killington to conduct a town wide reappraisal for property taxes,” said Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth at the Aug. 3 Select Board meeting.
He said the towns’ common level of appraisal (CLA) is at 87%, which is within what the state allows before some level of reappraisal must be undertaken. The town’s coefficient of dispersion, however, is over 20%, which is why the state wants the reappraisal done.
Both numbers are used when calculating the town’s property tax rates and relate to the assessed value of properties versus what they’re actually selling for.
“Basically, between now and 2024 we’re required to conduct a town wide reappraisal. The listers are preparing a response letter appealing at least a portion of the decision to try to get the extension for the date it’s required,” said Hagenbarth.
The town wants an extension, he said, because the state and town are both using new software to keep track of tax records,” … and in order to get all of that implemented and a town wide reappraisal that will be a very tight schedule, so we’re asking for a little relief from that.”
He said that letter should go out in 10 days and the state will want to know the town’s plan for a timeline. Responding to a question from Select Board Chairman Stephen Finneron, Hagenbarth said the state would be more concerned with the timeline than the methods the town uses for the reappraisal.
Selectman Jim Haff said he recalled getting a letter from the state in December about this that mentioned the possibility of appeal. Hagenbarth said the listers looked over the numbers for anything they could appeal, but found nothing. He said the goal now is to get more time to complete the reappraisal.
Finneron said Tuesday the board doesn’t yet know how it will go about conducting the reappraisal. It could use its own personnel or hire an outside firm. What it decides on will determine the cost of the reappraisal.
He said he doesn’t believe a reappraisal on its own will impact people’s taxes. The town has many properties he said, and the way taxes generally work is voters approve a spending budget and that gets divided by the value of each property in town. Bills are assessed based on that. How much the town spends and how many properties it taxes determines what people pay. He said there aren’t many projects in the near future that will increase rates, though there are some projects on the horizon that may, such as improvements to the Killington Access Road.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
