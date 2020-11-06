KILLINGTON — Voters passed an amendment to the town’s zoning regulations requiring short-term rental properties to be listed with the town.
The article was on the ballot Tuesday. According to town records, it passed 482 to 262.
Talk of regulating short-term rentals in Killington began in 2018 after neighbors complained about one property seemingly renting to more people than zoning regulations would allow.
Earlier this year, the Select Board voted to create an ordinance requiring these properties to be registered, but those opposed to this circulated a petition calling for a town wide vote. The measure was then placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In a past interview, Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Preston Bristow said the town has a list of all property owners in town, however, the town’s bureaucracy isn’t built to track who is letting units out through services like Airbnb or Vacation Rentals by Owner. The services themselves don’t list addresses, and many times the town only has mailing addresses for owner contact information, making reaching them when there’s a noise issue, or something similar, difficult.
He estimated in July that the town has about 900 short-term rentals. Much of the town’s economy is tied to the Killington Ski Resort, making short-term rentals popular there.
Over the summer, the town entered into an $11,800 first-year contract with LODGINGRevs, a service that’s able to track short-term rental properties. Bristow said previously that this would be too time consuming and costly for the town to do on its own. While the town entered into the contract before the article passed, it had the option of backing out in the first year.
