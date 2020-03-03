KILLINGTON — All candidates for office ran unopposed.
Article 3 asked if voters would spend $4,788,644 from the general fund, with $120,000 of that carried over from the previous year’s budget, $3,697,277 to be raised in property taxes, and $971,367 from non-property tax revenue. It passed with 259 voting “yes” and 103 voting “no.”
Article 4 asked if voters would appropriate $500 to BROC, a community action group that runs a food shelf and administers a number of social assistance programs, including housing counseling, weatherization, and micro businesses development. It passed with 327 “yes” votes to 47 “no.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.