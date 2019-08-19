KILLINGTON — Tickets to this year’s Audi FIS Women’s Ski World Cup at Killington Ski Resort go on sale Wednesday.
Last year, the event drew 39,000 people, breaking the previous year’s record of 34,000. The event is widely considered to be a boon to the area’s economy, and has helped raise the global profile of Killington Ski Resort.
This year’s World Cup at Killington will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. According to the resort, it’s expected that fan-favorite Mikaela Shiffrin will compete there again this year. Shiffrin is a highly acclaimed alpine skier from the northeast.
Courtney DiFiore, communications/PR and social media manager at Killington Resort, said Monday there’s been some slight changes to the ticket options being offered this year, mainly in the form of discounts for people who get tickets for both days. Tickets will be on sale through the resort’s website, https://www.killington.com/.
Entry to the event is free, and there’s space for those without tickets to see the event, but the ticket packages offer better vantage points and other amenities. People without tickets can gather at the base of the Superstar trail from where they can view two giant screens displaying the race.
DiFiore said the ticket fees go to the Killington World Cup Foundation, which provides grants to ski programs on the east coast. Last year, VIP ticket sales raised $250,000 for the foundation.
Killington Ski Resort is also in the middle of building a new base lodge, but beyond a few tapes off areas and “under construction” signs, guests won’t notice or experience any changes, said DiFiore. The new lodge is essentially being built around the old one. By the end of next season, the old lodge will be torn down, replaced by the new.
Besides the skiing, Killington Ski Resort offers other entertainment surrounding the World Cup event, including live music and fireworks. Collectively, it’s known as the 2019 HomeLight Killington Cup, said DiFiore.
Four ticket options will be available Wednesday.
VIP tickets: Cost $550 for Saturday, $500 for Sunday, $1,000 for the weekend.
4241’ Finish Pavilion: Cost $175 for Saturday, $150 for Sunday, $300 for the weekend. The 4241’ Finish Pavilion, is near the Superstar trail. It features a semi-heated tent and “premium viewing area” complete with continental breakfast and lunch buffet, plus a cash bar.
Premier Grandstand: Cost $100 for Saturday, $90 on Sunday, $175 for the weekend. The Premier Grandstand features access to the top five rows of the grandstands at the base of Superstar trail. There’s a limited number, and 100 percent of proceeds from sales go to the Killington World Cup Foundation.
Grandstand: Cost, $45 Saturday, $40 Sunday, $75 for the weekend. The grandstands are at the base of Superstar trail within sight of two large screens showing the race.
Parking and shuttles are free, but preferred parking the Vale lots is available for $25. Information about the World Cup event can be found at killington.com/worldcup.
“Killington and the entire community is eager to welcome back world class alpine skiing for the fourth consecutive year,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, in a release. “We’ll once again offer free-access viewing areas so the thrill of alpine ski racing can be enjoyed by all and everyone can be inspired by these amazing athletes, especially the next generation of alpine ski racers. Over the years, the community’s support has helped us showcase Killington and the state of Vermont to the international ski audience, and we look forward to displaying ‘winter in its original state’ once again on Thanksgiving Weekend.”
