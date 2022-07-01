KILLINGTON — Some are hailing the town’s newly approved tax district as a win for the entire county.
The Vermont Economic Progress Council announced Thursday that Killington’s application for a tax increment finance (TIF) district has been approved.
“It’s a good day for Rutland County,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), on Friday.
What a TIF district does is allow municipalities to pay off infrastructure bonds using tax revenue generated by having that infrastructure built.
In Killington’s case, the town plans to create a water system along with improving Killington Road. The improvements are expected to add $285 million to the town’s grand list, generating $115 million in new property taxes throughout a 20-year period. The state education fund will collect $26 million of that, the town will collect $4 million for its general fund, and the $84 million left over will be used to pay off whatever debts were incurred for the new infrastructure.
This will be the state’s 11th TIF district, said Abbie Sherman, executive director of Vermont Economic Progress Council.
The council approves or denies TIF district applications.
Sherman said the application process for a TIF district is lengthy and a great deal of planning and forethought goes into them before an application is even filed. There’s also an extensive amount of oversight as they move forward, she said.
Killington received what’s called a “master determination,” said Sherman.
“What that means is, they need to submit what we call phase filings as they’re ready to proceed with a project so that we can review it again and make sure that we can show there’s viability and then they can go to the voters,” she said. “And they’ll need to do that each time they’re ready to go forth with a project.”
Voters still have to approve any bonds the town takes out for projects, she said. The town is also on the hook for said bonds regardless of whether or not the anticipated tax revenue materializes. While there’s a risk, the state’s other TIF districts have all been rather successful, according to Sherman.
According to Vermont Economic Progress Council, one of the town’s proposals will be a $62.3 million project to facilitate a private development known as “Six Peaks Village,” which includes a hotel, 35,000 square feet of retail space, and 323 housing units — condos, town homes and single-family dwellings.
“The idea of Six Peaks has been around since before I started at Killington Resort,” stated Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort. “The TIF approval is the first step in making the idea of a world-class village at Killington a reality. This new infrastructure will be a great step in supporting the year-round adventure POWDR and Killington Resort have been committed to, while offering much needed additional housing in the area, and additional options for our guests.”
POWDR is Killington Resort’s parent company. It also owns the resort at nearby Pico Mountain.
Rutland County has room for one more TIF district, she said, explaining that in 2017, the Legislature allowed for six more to be established. Killington’s is the third, but out of that six, no more than two can be in the same county.
Rutland City has been busy working on a TIF district application.
Jepson, who is on Rutland City’s TIF committee, said the city has hired White + Burke Real Estate Advisors Inc. to help with the application, the same company used by Killington.
While Killington and Rutland City’s projects likely won’t be directly tied to one another, they’ll likely help boost each other’s prospects, said Jepson.
“Installing a public water system and improving the road infrastructure is necessary groundwork for attracting new businesses and residents to town, which are needed for our local economy to stay relevant and continue to rebound from the impacts the pandemic had on our hospitality-based economy,” stated Chet Hagenbarth, Killington town manager. “Without the public investments, the town will continue to see the stagnant and declining grand list growth that has occurred over the past decade. Funding these investments locally without TIF would effectively double the town tax rate, which is too much for taxpayers to bear.”
Killington is home to Killington Ski Resort, the hub of the town’s economy and one of the largest employers in the region.
“Growing Vermont’s economy in all corners of Vermont has been a top priority of my administration, and providing for the basic needs of all Vermonters, including access to safe and clean drinking water, is an essential component,” stated Gov. Phil Scott. “Improving public infrastructure such as water systems and roadways opens new opportunities for a community to grow, and I’m pleased to see Killington accepted into the TIF program to begin this important work.”
Jepson said while establishing a TIF district is not a fast process, Killington’s came together relatively quickly. He praised the town’s leaders for conducting an open, transparent process and communicating well with townspeople. He believes that if Rutland City follows a similar track, its eventual TIF application will be successful, and the work it enables will lead to good things.
