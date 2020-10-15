CLARENDON — The Kingsley Covered Bridge on East Road was closed for the time being after being damaged by an oversized vehicle.
“I got a phone call from one of the neighbors right near the bridge saying that they just saw a box truck go through the bridge and they heard a lot of crashing,” said Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin.
The crash took place Wednesday morning. Klopchin said some of the fascia boards were pulled off and seemingly every one of the braces were hit.
Klopchin said the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department was contacted along with the Agency of Transportation after Clarendon Road Commissioner Cash Ruane looked over the structure.
According to Klopchin, as well as the sheriff’s Facebook page, it’s believed that a white box truck with New York license plates caused the damage.
The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Andrew Cross at 775-8002.
Klopchin said it’s believed the vehicle came off East Road, so anyone there who may have seen the vehicle in question is encouraged to come forward. He said the town road crew was working nearby on Bump Road, but didn’t see a vehicle like the one described go by them.
“We decided to be on the safe side and close the bridge down,” said Klopchin, adding that it won’t reopen until the AOT can come and determine if it’s safe to pass over or not. He believes the damage wasn’t that severe, but wants experts to look it over and make sure.
He said having it closed will add about four or five miles to the commute for people on East Road seeking to access a state road.
Ruane wasn’t available to speak on Thursday.
Administrative Assistant to the Select Board Katie Rock said she spoke with Ruane and believes the AOT plans to visit the bridge on Friday.
The Kingsley Covered Bridge was due for some repairs prior to this crash, said Klopchin. The last time it had significant work done was in the early 1990s. It’s real problem, he said, is its weight limit of three tons.
“In other words, anything bigger than a pickup truck going through there is a problem,” he said, adding that there were issues in the past with UPS and FedEx trucks using it, but those have been resolved.
Within the past several months a meeting was held with people on East Road, AOT and the town to talk about making major repairs to the bridge and possibly doubling the weight limit. Klopchin said the official legal limit would remain the same, but physically it would allow some wiggle room should a larger vehicle happen across it.
