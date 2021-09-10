Kiwanis Club of Rutland is looking for a few good volunteers and wants them to come to dinner.
Don Chioffi, president of the club, said Friday this is his final month as Kiwanis president, and he’d like to spend it drawing in new members.
“We’ve been managing to keep the club going for 85 years, but the path for the future has got to be paved with younger members,” he said. “That’s a tough ask, and all the members try to do their part to bring the membership in, but I just decided here in the last month of my presidency to try to make it a membership month, and so I’ve been on the radio, and I’d like to get as much information out there as I can to people about just how much fun it is to belong to this organization.”
Kiwanis is an international organization founded in 1915. Chioffi said the local chapter formed in August 1946. It was an organization for business people and builders, but in recent decades shifted its focus to helping children.
Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. the club meets for dinner at the Howe Center in Building 18. Chioffi said members have always been able to invite others either as guest speakers or prospective members, but for this month he’s putting out an open invitation for people interested in hearing more about Kiwanis and possibly joining. Chioffi said interested people should call him at 802-236-2037 to RSVP. Folks can also contact Kiwanis Vice President Paul Boyer at 802-353-8866.
Each chapter, said Chioffi, helps kids in different ways. Locally, Kiwanis holds events and fundraisers that benefit children and supports others in similar efforts.
“When you’re working to make kids happy and to keep them engaged at community events it’s really not a chore,” said Chioffi.
The group right now has between 25 and 40 members, he said.
“The more members we can encourage to join and have fun with this, that makes everyone’s job easier,” he said. “We don’t make a lot of demands on our members but then again, these events, we’d like to expand them and there are others we might get involved with.”
Anyone can join, he said. Some members have moved away yet still pay membership dues and help out whenever they’re in the area.
“Membership fluctuates, but right now we have more of an aging membership,” he said. “Club membership kind of goes in cycles, and we’ve got a lot more older members in the club than younger, which is why we’d like to encourage some of the younger business entrepreneurs in town, who are professionals, or anyone, to join.”
Chioffi said Kiwanis of Rutland’s big event is the annual Fishing Derby at Combination Pond. In December, it helps the Salvation Army as bell ringers. Many in the local Key Club help here, Chioffi said. Key Club is essentially Kiwanis for students. Chioffi said Kiwanis also works with Rutland City Police with a shopping charity in the winter, and a Bike Rodeo with police and firefighters.
Boyer said he’s been with Kiwanis for four years now.
“What happened was, I was in a Bible study group, and a lot of times when people pray they make a circle and they face inward, but during this circle they decided to face outward and said we should really be focused outward and should be doing more in our communities,” Boyer said. “So, long story short, I decided that I’ll join another organization and see if I can help there.”
The Fishing Derby, which draws up to 500 people, is where Boyer puts much of his effort. He’s an avid fisherman, he said, and enjoys sharing it with youth who need more positive activities in their lives.
“One of the biggest hurdles is people just don’t know who we are,” he said. “All of our money, anything we raise, everything is spent in the community of Rutland, we don’t go outside of that, everything is done locally.”
Kiwanis is a good option for anyone who wants to improve the lives of local children, he said.
“If there are people where they’re at a point in life where they feel like they want to give back to the community, this would be a great way to do it.”
