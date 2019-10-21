A Killington man will serve six and a half years in federal prison and remain under supervision for another 10 years after admitting on Monday to possessing child pornography in May.
Russell H. Biathrow, 61, of Killington, was charged in May with possession of child pornography. He was also charged with violating his probation from a 2009 conviction in North Carolina for receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography.
Biathrow entered a plea agreement on Monday which calls for his supervised release to be revoked in order for him to serve 78 months in prison and remain under supervision for a decade more.
Michael McCullagh, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, said in an affidavit Biathrow was investigated earlier this year based on a tip sent to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children task force through the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
The tip was about an image believed to depict child pornography.
Investigators were able to to determine the photo was uploaded or viewed on Jan. 27 on a computer located at a particular address in Killington.
A search warrant was executed at the home of Biathrow’s parents on May 13. McCullagh’s affidavit said the parents go to Florida for the winter.
“Biathrow advised he is attracted to young girls, ages 14 and older. Biathrow advised he realizes this is incorrect in this society but he has spent time overseas,” McCullagh wrote in the affidavit.
As the home was being searched, Biathrow denied being on the internet “recently” because he is on federal probation for a child pornography offense, the affidavit said.
Biathrow was still on probation for the North Carolina conviction.
However, he also said no one else had been staying with him and that he didn’t allow anyone to use his internet.
Biathrow was asked if law-enforcement investigators would find any child porn on his computer and he said there “may be some stories on it” but eventually admitted he also owned a laptop computer.
Police asked him if they would find child pornography there.
“After a long pause, Biathrow advised, ‘Yes, on the (laptop),’” McCullagh said in the affidavit.
McCullagh said Biathrow was asked if he ever touched a child inappropriately.
“Not in the United States,” he said but added while he was in his 20s and serving in the military, he touched a 12- or 13-year-old child.
Biathrow was also convicted of violating the conditions of his release while living in Vermont in 2016 for using a computer without authorization to look at pornographic images and access sexual stories about minors in November 2015.
As part of the agreement Biathrow entered on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the new charge of possession of child pornography and not to prosecute him for any other offenses known to the government at the time the plea agreement was reached.
At the end of the hearing on Monday, Biathrow was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.
