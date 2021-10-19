MONTPELIER — A proposal to have one member per House district has been sent to the state’s cities and towns for review.
Every 10 years the state has to redraw its Legislative districts using the latest U.S. Census data. On Friday, the seven member Legislative Apportionment Board voted 4-3 to send out a map that would eliminate two-member districts. The map will be reviewed by each town’s board of civil authority, which consists of the town’s select board and justices of the peace. Those boards have until Nov. 15 to comment, should they desire.
The Secretary of State has information about the Legislative Apportionment Board on its website at bit.ly/1019LegAB, including minutes of past meetings and agendas for upcoming ones.
Board Chair Tom Little said Tuesday the process is nearing its end and would have come sooner had it not been for the U.S. Census being late by about four months. Once the boards of civil authority return their recommendations, they’ll be taken into account and the Legislative Apportionment Board will send its proposal to the General Assembly for final approval.
“At the same time we have to file a Senate plan, and that’s what I’m hoping to get the board refocused on now while we’re waiting for the boards of civil authority to report back,” said Little.
Little said that he voted against the map that went out, as did board members Jeanne Albert, of Lincoln, and Mary Houghton, of Brattleboro.
Each major political party, Democrat, Republican and Progressive, appoints a member to the the board. The governor appoints three members, one from each major party, while the chair is appointed by the Chief Justice of the Vermont Supreme Court, said Little.
“The board went through this same debate 10 years ago, and there are those who strongly feel that single member districts are much more desirable than two-member house districts, that the House should be entirely composed of single member House districts,” he said.
Little said the state Constitution allows for one and two member districts, and with good reason.
“One of the things that you find is that having the ability to use both single and two member districts, when you get into the actual mapping, it means with those two different tools you end up splitting or subdividing towns less frequently than if you’re only able to use single member districts,” he said. “It’s just the way the mapping tends to work out.”
Ten years ago, he said, the board floated single-member only districts but changed its mind based on the responses from the boards of civil authority.
He said the Legislature, on the whole, favors incremental changes.
Board member Rob Roper said Tuesday that while the vote was 4-3, surveys the LAB has conducted support one-member districts. The move also has tri-partisan support. The survey, he said, drew over 600 responses with 75% in favor of one-member districts. He said Vermont is one of the few states that has two member districts
“So if you’re listening to the public input, the public wants single member districts,” he said, adding that the two member set-up has been recognized as a holdover from the Jim Crow era and is used mainly to protect incumbents and gerrymandering.
One House district that would be affected is Rutland-6, which consists of Brandon, Pittsford, and Sudbury. It’s represented by Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, and Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford.
Jerome said the proposed single member district map splits Rutland-6 into three districts, each with one representative.
“I don’t have an opinion at the moment,” she said Tuesday. “Historically, Brandon has often been a single person district, but I’ve immensely enjoyed working with Sudbury and Pittsford as well as Brandon and so it’s a difficult situation, because I like representing these three towns. Every town has a unique perspective and unique needs, so there’s nothing wrong with the way it is now.”
Jerome said in any event, it is best not to split towns between districts.
Shaw said he’s served in both single member districts and two member ones.
“I was originally in a single member district and then when we did redistricting in 2010 I was paired up with Brandon into a two member district, because of population losses and the various Constitutional requirements for so many reps per so many people,” he said.
According to Shaw, some feel having a single representative in a district makes it easier for people to deal with them and hold them accountable.
He said it’s unclear how the Legislature will take what the board ultimately recommends. The last time this process happened, the census wasn’t late and the General Assembly had more time to do things like conduct community visits.
The bigger question, Shaw said, will be the Senate map.
