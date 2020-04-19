The Vermont Department of Labor last week identified more than 34,000 unemployment insurance claims, which combined, had more than 50,000 stop-payment issues associated with them, which kept them from being processed.
After “multiple approaches” were taken to resolve the problems reducing the number of people waiting for their payments to clear to 8,384 people, according to a press release from the labor department.
Gov. Phil Scott and labor department officials talked on Friday about the efforts being made to release unemployment insurance benefit to Vermonter.
The labor department and the Agency of Digital Services were able to identify multiple approaches to clearing as many issues as possible so that payments could be processed. By Saturday afternoon, these efforts had resulted in an additional 20,000 claimants having their claims processed.
Michael Harrington, interim commissioner for the Department of Labor, said in a statement the the issues involved were tied to the processes that under normal circumstances show the state is complying with federal regulations.
“However, given the overwhelming demand on the system, being able to provide timely claims processing while meeting all federal standards became virtually impossible. Ultimately, we needed to put people over process and get people their benefits,” Harrington said.
As of Sunday, nearly 32,000 claim issues had been cleared, allowing claimants to proceed with filing a weekly claim and start collecting benefits.
For the remaining residents who did not have issues cleared, Scott asked the treasury to issue those almost 8,400 people payments in the amount of $1,200. These checks were processed over the weekend and will be mailed out on Monday.
Checks provided to claimants include two-weeks of federal benefits, of $600 per week, which should have been received starting the week of March 29. Staff at the labor department said the delay was due to processing claims under stringent federal processes.
Claimants should be aware that checks likely do not provide the full amount owed but serve as an initial installment. Claimants will receive the full benefit over the coming weeks as part of the regular processing of claims.
The release pointed out unemployment is both federally funded and federally regulated.
“The lack of federal flexibility has exacerbated an already complicated and cumbersome program. While the state is eligible for additional federal unemployment benefits for qualified Vermonters, the ability to get these benefits to claimants in a timely manner was not possible under the immense requirements set by the federal government,” the release said.
In addition to these efforts, the labor department expects to launch the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program by the end of the week. This program will allow self-employed individuals, and others not eligible for general UI, to receive benefits. Updates on the PUA program are being posted online, as well as through the PUA Hotline (877-660-7782).
Also beginning this week, the labor department will add an additional call center. Having done work with the state since the mid ‘90s, the vendor, Maximus, will provide 50 new agents to answer calls, with an additional 20 agents on standby. The state is also adding 50 people next week, bringing the total number of staff on the phone lines to more than 150, and more than 200 in total processing claims.
More information about unemployment insurance and the federal benefit programs can be found online at labor.vermont.gov
