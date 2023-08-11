MONTPELIER — The state’s labor shortage may slow down its flood recovery, according to Gov. Phil Scott.
Asked about it at a Tuesday press briefing, Scott said, “I think from my standpoint, I think that it will. The duration is going to be longer, I think, in the recovery because we have a lot of skilled labor that is already committed in many, many different ways.”
The Department of Labor said in July that the state’s unemployment rate had dropped to 1.9% for the month of June. Vermont experienced historic levels of flooding in early July, leading to an ongoing recovery effort.
The drop to 1.9% in June reflects a one-fifth of 1% decrease.
“This report presents data captured from June of this year, and therefore doesn’t incorporate any impacts from the July flood,” stated Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a July release. “So, while these updates to the economic picture are useful, we anticipate changes in future reports as we learn the full effects of this historic disaster.”
Scott said at the briefing that Vermont has long been dealing with a lack of people in skilled trades.
“(S)o I believe it will take a little longer to get through this recovery and do all of the other things that we need to do as well, and it’s something we’ve been highlighting for the last seven years, a lack of workforce, specifically in the trades, and it’s coming to roost at this point in time, and I think we’re going to be seeing that more and more as time goes on,” he said.
However, work is still getting done, according to the Agency of Transportation.
“While the labor shortage has continued to be a challenge, we’ve been able to prioritize the flood recovery, and we don’t believe anything would have happened more quickly if we had more people,” stated Erin Sisson, deputy chief engineer at AOT, in an email Wednesday.
She said that 12 AOT constriction sites were damaged in the flooding, and 11 have recovered.
“At the peak of the storm, we had 18 construction projects on hold for one of three reasons: The contractors were moved to work on flood recovery, the sites were inaccessible, or the sites had flood damage and needed repairs before the regular project was resumed,” Sisson stated. “At this point three projects are still on hold while the contractors work on recovery efforts elsewhere, and one site was damaged in the storm and is still wrapping up repairs until the project can resume.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced last week that it’s hiring for several temporary positions to aid Vermont in the disaster recovery.
The positions are full-time and will last 120 days, but some roles might be extended depending on need, according to a release from the agency. The release claims FEMA will look to hire locals.
Per the release, the positions included: Environmental floodplain specialist, historic preservation specialist, logistics specialist, creative specialist, media relations specialist, environmental specialist, hazard mitigation specialist, operations task force leader, and voluntary agency liaison specialist.
Each role had an end-date within which to apply, with the latest being Aug. 10.
