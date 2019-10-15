WELLS — The Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund has been working to contact scientists and develop an application for lake permits allowing it to implement an aeration and enzyme system to combat the milfoil forests of Little Lake St. Catherine.
“We’re working with them to meet on Nov. 15 in Burlington,” said Misha Cetner, permit analyst for lake and shoreland permitting for the Department of Environmental Conversation. “We can’t say quite yet (if their permits will be granted).”
An email sent to the association on March 15 from the DEC said re-issuing permits for aeration wasn’t probable.
Although associative president David Emmons claims the aeration, as a first stage of bioaugmentation, has reduced the layer of sediment in certain parts of the lake, the DEC released a study stating aeration could result in undue adverse reactions to the environment, and claimed there was no evidence to support aeration as an adequate method to address Little Lake St. Catherine’s condition.
“Physically alter(ing) a wetland by reducing its size and introducing oxygen to the system may be considered an adverse impact,” the report reads. “Staff from the Division’s Wetlands Program also expressed concerns about potential adverse impacts on mapped rare, threatened and endangered plant species or their habitat in the area.”“If you wish to proceed with submitting a Lake Encroachment Permit application, because of the concerns above, the DEC is unlikely to support a permit application to maintain and expand aeration in Little Lake,” the email reads. “The data do not support an increase in lake depth, therefore; operating aerators in Little Lake is excessive for the stated purpose. We want to work with you on less intrusive feasible alternatives like watershed and shoreland management and plant harvesting to restore navigation.”
While the DEC maintains that the vegetal growth in Little Lake St. Catherine is healthy, in many spots at the height of the summer season the waterway are not navigable for many of the residents’ boats, kayaks and even for swimming.
The town has expressed its concern for property values sinking and showed support for the bio-augmentation project, which LSCCF said will end up costing around $400,000 to complete, and Emmons said the town fully intends to find and access those funds itself.
“With the surrounding property values at approximately $22,694,800 with a tax value of approximately $456,778, the town and state has much to lose if these values continue to drop any further, already, many properties have been on the market for an extended period of time, some with no hope of selling,” said a letter signed by the Wells Select Board. “If this trend should continue, the C.L.A. will fall way below the level, and will force the town into possibly a $250,000 reappraisal. The town cannot afford to do this again.”
The LSCCF is applying for a Lake Encroachment Permit and an Aquatic Nuisance Control permit, which, if granted, would allow for the access of over 40 aerator-style machines to aerate the water columns and additional naturally-occurring enzymes to be administered throughout the year.
But first, Emmons said the LSCCF is organizing a study and meeting event in Burlington where members of the DEC, the LSCCF, representatives from the Darrin Freshwater Institute, Professor Wayne Carmichael of Wright State University, limnologist Dr. Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones from Restorative Lake Sciences and Dr. Alex Horne, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, on Nov. 15.
“We set this up so there can’t be any unanswered questions,” Emmons said. “This is the way it’s being done around the world. This is how to reverse eutrophication. This is how you prevent cyano bacteria.”
Emmons said the LSCCF strategically planned its meeting with scientists and professionals on the heels of the North American Lake Management Society so they could potentially discuss methods of lake management and recent efforts to conserve other local lakes like Lake Carmi.
“The DEC has opened its door for this scientific study and the peer review that will come out of it,” Emmons said. “It’s really exciting.”
If their applications for permits to begin full bio-augmentation are approved, Emmons said the ideal would be to have water column and sediment aerators in the lake come April once the ice melts, and to begin multiple rounds of enzyme administration to encourage the natural digestion of the muck at the bottom of the lake.
The town intends to continue harvesting its milfoil to minimize the amount of natural plant matter at the bottom contributing to the growth of muck and soft-bottom.
Emmons said if implemented with the help of the scientific community, the town of Wells will be able to see a difference in Little Lake within the year, before the aerators are shut down for the winter.
“The lake should get back to a balance where there’s a mix of native plants and a low population of Eurasian milfoil,” Emmons said. “Everything looks really good, but we don’t want to relax or rest on our laurels. We’re being incredibly thorough and using all of our resources.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.