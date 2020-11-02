WELLS — Two groups formed to look after the health of Lake St. Catherine have agreed to set aside their disagreements and work together on certain areas.
The Lake St. Catherine Association and the Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund announced recently they’ll be working together on two projects to reduce sediment, milfoil, and runoff into Little Lake.
“We’re going to be working together,” said Jerremy Jones, an LSCA trustee who handles its public outreach. “We’ve had some disagreements in the past, but we’re happy to be working together going forward. We’re not sure what we’re going to do for fundraising yet, we just wanted to get the announcement out there so folks were aware of it.”
Little Lake is part of Lake St. Catherine, located on the southern end. Over the years, highly organic sediment has built up there, making it shallower. The amount of Eurasian water milfoil, an invasive species, has also increased, making any kind of boating, even paddling, difficult. The fund has released a six-point plan to deal with the problems there, two of which the association says it will support.
The association was formed in 1953 and has worked to manage milfoil on the large part of the lake. The fund formed in 2008 to focus on Little Lake.
Jones said the association and fund have opted to work together on using herbicide to control milfoil in Little Lake, as well as projects to reduce storm water runoff into the lake coming from municipal roads and residences.
“Even though we don’t necessarily agree with the other four, we decided to work together on the two we do agree on, which is the milfoil treatment and projects on land and in the watershed,” Jones said.
He said the association still doesn’t think aerating the lake, using bioaugmentation, dredging, or mechanically harvesting milfoil are good ideas, but it’s not opposing them, either. Where the two groups disagree is over the mechanical harvesting. The association worries pieces of leftover milfoil will float away and take hold elsewhere, but the groups will keep having conversations.
David Emmons, president of Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund, said the core problem with Little Lake is the buildup of organic sediment.
“We’re attacking the overall problem, the one that won’t go away by killing plants with herbicide,” he said.
Even so, herbicide is one area where they agree. Emmons said part of the Fund’s six-point plan is to use ProcellaCOR, a new herbicide chemical that the association has been using in the larger lake for the past two years with good results.
He said past herbicides haven’t been helpful, as far as the Foundation sees it.
“If you can imagine dumping $30,000 to $40,000 worth of chemicals in the lake and watching that same milfoil come back in a year, it was determined even by (Department of Environmental Conservation) that it wasn’t a cost effective management tool,” said Emmons.
Misha Cetner, environmental analyst at the Watershed Management Division of DEC, said he’s been working with the Lake St. Catherine groups since 2014 and this is the most cooperation he’s seen between them.
The ProcellaCOR herbicide was approved for use by the Environmental Protection Agency within the last three years, he said.
It was also reviewed and approved for use by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets. According to Cetner, the herbicide specifically targets Eurasian water milfoil, causing it to rapidly decompose.
It has little to no effect on surrounding plants and animals and, used in the right concentrations, leaves the water within a few days.
“It’s a pretty rigorous review process, there are a lot of eyes on it throughout,” said Cetner, adding that there are ongoing monitoring requirements for its use. “If data starts to come back and says this doesn’t match up with what we’re expecting to see, then we put the brakes on and try to figure out what’s happening.”
