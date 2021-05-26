WELLS — The Lake St. Catherine Association has received a large grant that will allow it to leverage even more funds to address pollution, erosion and invasive species.
Jerremy Jones, a lake association trustee, said Wednesday that the Lake Champlain Basin Program has awarded the association its largest grant to-date, $38,244, to develop a watershed action plan.
Jones said the basin program has awarded the association several grants in the past. This one will fund a 3-year study of the lake, identifying points of pollution, erosion issues and invasive species threats, then produce a plan to manage these issues through the course of the next 10 years.
He said work will likely begin this summer and will involve the association’s many partners, including the state, towns of Wells and Poultney, the Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District, and the Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund, which has traditionally focused on the south end of the lake, known as Little Lake.
“Our big concerns are invasive species, including milfoil, which we already have, and then keeping out other invasive species that are just a few lakes away, like zebra mussels or the spiny water flea,” said Jones. “We currently don’t have those invasives.”
The association has a program that hires young people to staff the lake’s two boat launches doing outreach and education to make sure invasive creatures aren’t removed from the lake, or brought in. Other programs work with homeowners on and around the lake, educating them on ways to manage their property to keep runoff chemicals out of the water.
“That program is to help with things like phosphorus, nitrogen and sediments running into the lake from individual property owner's properties,” said Jones. “We try to work with the homeowner to educate them that it’s not good to have the lawn all the way down to the lake and then fertilize the lawn, it’s better to have a buffer.”
The association’s members and the towns of Wells and Poultney help fund these programs, along with state grants, but the latter come easier when there’s a long-term plan in place.
“Even in our organization, we give other grants that are specifically for taking a plan like this, or an already benefited management priority, and moving that along to the implementation phase,” said Mae Kate Campbell, technical associate at the Lake Champlain Basin Program. “So being able to assess the watershed and identify areas that are in need of restoration, or could benefit from additional work, having those priorities already in place is really helpful justification when you’re going to apply for additional funding to actually be able to implement those projects that will be needed to correct any issues that were found.”
Those awarding grant money look for active groups with solid plans for projects that stand a good chance of coming together, she said. According to Campbell, not all lakes need such plans, but given Lake St. Catherine’s size, importance to the watershed, and various issues, it’s a good candidate for having one.
“It depends on the lake, but the planning process can be an important step in ensuring that different types of data collected by different organizations are all combined and that there’s a cohesive plan in place for ensuring the health and the ecosystem function of different lakes across the state,” she said.
This plan, according to Campbell, will identify 20 projects that would improve Lake St. Catherine’s water quality and complete partial design work on each of them. That will make funding them easier.
“We’re also looking for watershed organizations that have a strong track record that we know can successfully pull off a project like this and come out with clear priorities that have a good chance of being implemented in the future to improve the health of the watershed,” she said.
