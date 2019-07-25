WELLS — The Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund will host its annual meeting at the Wells Village School at 10 a.m. Saturday to meet with residents and members of the Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund (LSCCF) for its annual meeting, including thoughts on the preservation of Little Lake.
“I have lived on this lake for 59 years, and I have never seen the condition of Little Lake St. Catherine as poor as we see it right now,” said Select Board Chairman Ron Bremmer, who ran a milfoil harvester on Little Lake for seven years. “Back in 1960, the water was relatively clear: People water-skied on it, boating was easy, fishing was very good. Clarity of the water was better than it is now.”
After many back-and-forths with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Vice President Michael Marine said he expects the annual meeting to be well-attended, with more input from residents and LSCCF members on what methods are being considered to treat Little Lake’s muck and milfoil forests that residents say are taking over the lake.
While experts at the DEC allege that the lake has naturally occurring levels of flora, and despite many letters to the state from lake-side residents about the “worsening” condition of the lake, the LSCCF is continuing its efforts to press the state to allow for the aeration of the lake, which is injecting oxygen and air bubbles into the lake to stir up the sediment and, theoretically, activating bacteria that decompose organic matter at a faster pace.
“I know people who have their houses on the market who are concerned with their capability selling it,” Marine said. “We’re going to have to continue to push, but eventually the support for conducting a well-thought out, well-supported scientific experiment to document aeration and enzymes will happen, and will be successful. (It) will be a model to help other lakeside communities in Vermont and elsewhere.”
Three years ago, after Marine retired from his career as a foreign service officer, most recently in Hanoi, Vietnam, he and his wife moved permanently to their home near Little Lake to find many more houses in the area on the market than when he first bought his home 20 years ago.
And Marine said the sales aren’t moving quickly.
“One of the reasons, if not the main reason, is the condition of the lake,” Marine said. “You can’t boat on it or swim. ... I live on the channel between the big lake and the little lake, (and) for me to go down into the channel is a risk ... vegetation screws up the motor.”
Town Clerk and Treasurer Nora Sargent said the majority of the homes in Wells are owned by residents of other states and are non-permanent, and Emma’s Lakeside Market Store clerk Jonathan Labas, of West Pawlet, said seasonal visitors are advised to avoid Little Lake if they don’t know already.
“I remember when it was just rocks and stones at the bottom,” Labas said. “It wasn’t so tough to wade around in, and not nearly as gross to swim in.”
At the same time, should the worst happen and Little Lake be inaccessible entirely for boaters, much of the traffic to the market and the Wells Country Store would be shut down.
Lately, it’s the larger Lake St. Catherine that draws most of the vacationers, especially those afraid of water you can’t see through.
“We stick our foot in, and it goes in a foot down,” Labas said. “I can’t see my foot once it hits the bottom. There’s so much dirt and silt it’s instantly cloudy and murky.”
“I think they should do something,” said Sue Waite, sales associate at Otto’s Cones Point General Store in East Poultney on the border of the larger Lake St. Catherine. “We need to take care of what we have. ... I won’t swim where I won’t see.”
Waite described Little Lake as being a draw for out-of-staters, a much-needed resource with Vermont’s declining population and a majority of the visitors to the store she works at, in addition to a landscape that has always been a part of the Vermont way of life.
“There are two things driving the town,” said Wells Country Store clerk Ashley Manell. “The lake and our store. ... I would personally like to see (the lake) less weedy and cleaner. Its hard to swim in that stuff.”
Letters have been pouring in to the Rutland Herald from residents and former residents, including now-Florida resident John Williams, Gerard Riso, Elliot and Eileen Rosen, Larry and Meredith Smith, Michael Marine, R. Lee Evans and Tina Peterson, expressing support for aeration and bioaugmentation and urging the DEC to come to the aid of the LSCCF.
Though permit analyst Misha Cetner said the DEC is waiting on a proposal, Marine said a draft proposal was sent to the DEC for constructive criticism for a permit to conduct aeration studies. Marine said LSCCF has yet to receive the comments they’re waiting on to compose an official proposal.
“For the past 9 years, it’s been like pulling teeth (dealing with the DEC),” Marine said. “If Little Lake will cease to be of use to boaters, fishermen, (and swimmers) ... those for-sale signs will multiply. It will mean the death of the town, I’m convinced of it. That’s why I got involved — to stop that.”
