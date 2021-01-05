MOUNT HOLLY — Buying property to connect tracts of conserved forest is nothing new for Vermont, but it’s not often houses are moved in the process.
The Agency of Natural Resources announced recently that 350 acres have been added to Okemo State Forest, connecting the southern block of the federal Green Mountain National Forest with the northern block, forming a “wildlife corridor” that will better allow large mammals and other wild creatures to move.
“This project particularly started back in 2018, I believe, with the Vermont Land Trust and the Mount Holly Conservation Trust identifying that this parcel was for sale and bringing the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation into the fold. ... Those three partners worked together to purchase the property and to conserve it,” said Gannon Osborn, land conservation program manager at the forests department.
He said the Vermont Land Trust purchased the parcel from private owners with the help of the Mount Holly Conservation Trust, which worked with private donors. There also was state and federal funding used. The Vermont Land Trust then turned the property over to the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, which added it to the Okemo State Forest.
The previous owners were willing to sell the land for less than it was worth, said Tracy Zschau, vice president of conservation with the Vermont Land Trust. All in all, it was a good project, but it came with some complications, Zschau said.
“But unfortunately a house had been built on the parcel and the owners were unwilling to sell the house separately, so we had to buy the whole property together, including the house,” Zschau said.
The house was a log cabin-style building, constructed recently and valued at between $400,000 and $500,000. According to Osborn, it was a seasonal home with the land itself undeveloped outside a few logging operations.
Zschau said at first the plan was to simply subdivide the property and sell the home, but that would leave a building on what was intended to be a wildlife corridor. Tearing it down was the next best option.
“(B)ut as an environmental organization, filling landfill with a house also felt pretty wasteful, so we ended up pursuing several different companies that would dismantle the house and salvage it,” said Zschau. “So we ended up entering into a contract with a local company out of Belmont ... to dismantle the house and salvage everything they could, and proceed to rebuild the house somewhere else.”
A company called Skylights New England took the house apart for a private buyer, said Zschau. Dismantling it was relatively easy, given its log cabin design.
“That felt really good,” she said. “One, it was the best conservation outcome, and two, we didn’t just put a house in a landfill, but enabled someone to have a house somewhere else.”
The home was owned by Ian and Kathryn McLean, said Osborn. While the land will be off Mount Holly’s grand list, the town will receive funds from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program, which the state uses to compensate municipalities for such losses. Osborn said the payment is the town’s municipal tax rate multiplied by the assessed value of the land when it was sold.
According to Zschau, counting all associated fees, the project cost $950,000. The value of the land itself was $814,000, but was bought for a little more than $750,000.
The state has been working to connect and improve this particular corridor for the past 30 years, said Osborn. It’s known to be a range for bear and moose, which need large areas of land for food and reproduction.
The removal of the house and sale of the land was all completed by fall 2020. Osborn said the land is off Route 155 and hosts portions of the Vermont Snow Travelers Association trail network, as well as Catamount Trail. He said the site was reclaimed, and it’s difficult to tell there was once a building there.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
