A local landlord is facing a criminal charge after a city employee said the landlord threatened him Wednesday because the city had ordered that no tenants be allowed to stay at a Pine Street property until renovations are made.
William J. Dydo Jr., 41, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening.
The state had also filed a misdemeanor count of unlawful trespass but Judge David Fenster did not find probable cause for the charge to be filed.
The charge was based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Heath Plemmons, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to City Hall on Wednesday after police got a report that Dydo had threatened Robert Pelletier, the city’s building inspector.
Pelletier told Plemmons that Dydo had come to his office Wednesday because the city had issued an order that said residents could not stay at Dydo’s building at 15 Pine St.
An order from the city that resulted from a Wednesday inspection said the building was unsafe because there was no heat and the electrical wiring was not safe.
“This building has been closed until further notice. All tenants can not reside at this building until further notice. Tenants may retrieve belongings but cannot stay. Water has been turned off. Tenants may return when all violations have been corrected and the city and state fire marshals’ offices have issued certificates of occupancy,” the order said.
Pelletier said Dydo “became irate and started yelling” while discussing the order.
According to Pelletier, Dydo said he would “push (Pelletier’s) teeth down (his) throat” and “find (Pelletier) on the street and take (him) out.”
“I asked him if that was a threat and (Dydo) said, ‘Yep’ and that I can call the police to tell them,” Pelletier told police.
Plemmons said he called Dydo and told him that criminal charges were going to be filed.
“That’s fair, I did say those things,” Dydo replied, according to the affidavit.
Plemmons noted a message posted to Dydo’s Facebook page on Wednesday. He described it as a photo of the citation and the no-trespass order that had been issued lying on top of a black semi-automatic handgun.
In July, Dydo made another Facebook post that the city’s accounting office staff believed was meant as a threat but Rutland City Police Department Chief Brian Kilcullen said he saw nothing in the post that he believed was criminal.
The post on Dydo’s Facebook page complained about the assessments of properties sent to tax sale which included one of Dydo’s properties.
“Criminal conspiracy that the city has been running for over a decade, and it won’t end until blood shed ... until there’s blood and guts lying in City Hall ... when somebody finally snaps because their constitutional rights have been violated and they can’t deal with crooks anymore ...” the post read in part.
On Thursday, Dydo was not represented by a lawyer. He told Fenster he has almost 20 properties, 130 tenants and does a lot of his own evictions so he felt comfortable acting as his own attorney.
Dydo told Fenster he believed he was being prosecuted, in part, as retaliation because of a lawsuit he filed challenging the most recent election of David Allaire as Rutland’s mayor because the city report was issued late.
“In their eyes, I know I’m public enemy No. 1,” he said.
Dydo called the incident a “misunderstanding.”
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Fenster to order Dydo not to go to City Hall.
Dydo objected strongly to being forbidden from entering the home of city government, where he said as a landlord he had business to conduct. While Fenster did not include a specific order against entering City Hall, he did order Dydo not to bring firearms or deadly weapons onto the site.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.