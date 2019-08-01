BRANDON — After hearing concerns from landowners, those pushing for the reclassification of 15,000 acres of wetlands through Brandon and Cornwall are altering their approach.
The Otter Creek Wetlands Reclassification Steering Committee held two public meetings in June, one in Cornwall, the other in Salisbury.
“There was the misconception that this was a land-grab,” said Tim Guiles, a steering committee member, on Thursday.
Right now, the 15,000 acres in question is considered by the state to be a Class II wetland. The steering committee, which formed out of environmental committees in Cornwall and Salisbury, intends to petition the state to reclassify these acres into a Class wetland. According to the committee, this would increase the 50-foot protective buffer zone found in a Class II wetland to a 100-foot buffer zone.
Guiles said any activity currently allowed in the Class II wetland would also be allowed in the Class I wetland. He said the steering committee was of two minds as to how to proceed given the level of landowner concerns it heard at the June meetings. One way, he said, was to follow the science and petition to have the wetlands reclassified. The other was to be more sensitive to landowner concerns.
As a compromise, he said, the committee plans to take further pains to speak with individual landowners and to work with those who are in favor of the reclassification, leaving those who don’t want it unchanged.
Guiles said this shouldn’t have much impact on the total acreage being reclassified. The bulk of it, he said, is swampland, unsuitable for development, and either already in a protected area or abutting people in favor of it being moved into a Class 1 designation.
Guiles is also a member of the Brandon Select Board. He’s the board’s liaison to the steering committee, which he opted to join independently after attending a meeting. He said his comments regarding the reclassification effort do not reflect the opinion of the Brandon Select Board.
“Committee members felt strongly that the Otter Creek Wetland Complex serves the functions of a Class I wetland, deserving a legal acknowledgement of all the community benefits it provides in the form of water quality, flood mitigation and wildlife habitat,” wrote Guiles in a letter to the Herald on Wednesday. “Although we unanimously agreed that the entire complex is worthy of Class I recognition, we were concerned that, given the opposition of a number of landowners, the social cost of dividing the community over this issue would be too high to pursue this course at this time.”
Many of those concerned about the reclassification were farmers, said Guiles. He said he got the impression from the meetings that many farmers are feeling extremely stressed, between the wet weather this season and the usual difficulties involved with farming, making them highly skeptical of the steering committee’s efforts.
Guiles said the committee has questioned those in the Agency of Natural Resources extensively about the ramifications of the proposed change and is confident that activities allowed now will be allowed in the future.
Mary Dodge, of Cornwall, one of the steering committee’s chairwomen, said Thursday the reclassification is a lengthy process, one that will involve Legislative approval. She said more public meetings will be held and more outreach to landowners will take place.
