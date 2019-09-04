CLARENDON — Though there was no fire, nearly half a dozen fire departments worked together Tuesday evening to move 9,000 gallons of water across a mile of hoses and tankers.
“We did a big mutual aid water supply drill,” said Clarendon Fire Department Chief Matt Jakubowski on Wednesday.
Fire departments from Clarendon, Rutland Town, Proctor, Middletown Springs, and Wallingford worked together to pump water from a quarry about a mile to the former Pepsi-Cola bottling plant on Route 7B.
Jakubowski said five tanker trucks were involved, along with a ladder truck. Water moved at a rate of 150 gallons per minute over the course of an hour. He said the challenge is having each tanker truck pump operator in communication with the others.
He said the department will do a large mutual aid drill like this twice a year or so. Many of the departments involved in Tuesday’s drill conduct their weekly drills on that day anyway, so the timing was convenient.
Jakubowski said it was good training on how to move water from one truck to another. In that particular area, trucks have a hard time driving in and turning around. A pump relay like this solves that issue.
“We never ran out of water, that was good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.