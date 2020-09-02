At the Vermont Farmers Food Center on Tuesday, members of the Vermont Youth Project of Rutland County assembled the last of 10,000 boxes they had put together, filled with materials that teach kids and encourage them to go outside and learn with the intent of filling a void left by the pandemic.
Kimberly Griffin, 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties, said when she suggested the project that became “Out of the Box-es,” she didn’t expect it to be so popular with area youth.
Griffin said “momentum grew” after the participants, who include the Mentor Connector, Wonderfeet Kids Museum, Mission City Church, the Boy Scouts and United Way, announced the series, which consisted of five boxes given out at no cost to local families across the Rutland County area.
The momentum grew among families signing up to get the boxes and among agencies and local businesses that wanted to support the project.
“More and more organizations kept getting excited. (They asked,) ‘How can we help” How can we add to this,’” Griffin said.
With the box that was put together Tuesday, to be distributed Thursday, more than 25 organizations, including Rutland Regional Medical Center, had become supporters and provided materials, volunteers or both.
Each of the boxes have had a theme, but Griffin said the boxes assembled Tuesday were something of a hybrid, devoted to the subjects of nature and back to school. The contents include Play-Doh and Wikki Stix, instructions for creating mushrooms by origami, a flashlight, a mini-shovel and crayons included to be melted and used to decorate rocks.
Nicole Rice, who works for Fair Haven as the recreation director and for the Slate Valley Unified Union School District as a home school liaison, was at the Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC) for the first time on a box assembly day Tuesday, although she has been a supporter for the project all along.
“It is fun, it is rewarding, it is motivating. The endless energy is good so it’s awesome,” she said.
Rice was adding Popsicle sticks, crayons, yarn and origami strips to the boxes.
Billy Gilliam, district executive for the Ethan Allen District of Vermont, was folding flat cardboard into boxes on Tuesday. He said his involvement has been logistics, getting the completed boxes loaded vehicles and delivered to the sites from which families can pick up the boxes. Most of those sites are libraries.
Gilliam said that while he had no scouts with him on Tuesday, they had helped him deliver the boxes to various sites.
“We needed something to keep kids entertained, educated and off the computers as much as possible,” he said.
Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for the Rutland Prevention Partnership at Rutland Regional Medical Center, had the responsibility of adding Play-Doh, small flashlights and mini-shovels to the boxes.
She had been part of all four previous box assembly days and said seeing all the work that went into the boxes, which for her has included providing materials and delivery, has been “awesome.”
“Every step and stage of the process has just been exciting, hopeful and fun,” she said.
As the parent of two young children, Bentley said she hoped that the boxes gave area youth something different and something to which they could look forward.
“As a parent, it’s hard when you’re working from home, as I have been all summer, to come up with things to keep them busy so you can attend a meeting without putting them in front of the television,” she said. Griffin said she didn’t know whether Out of the Box-es would return in 2021. It was created to fill the need for kids’ activities when more traditional summer recreation was being canceled or altered in response to COVID-19. But she added that the interest had been so great, she said she “would like to believe it will still be needed next summer.”
There has been interest from others in Vermont, including from Windham and Windsor County.
“I think the team. … We’re just going to let it play out,” she said. “This project came out of us being agile, and we’re just going to continue to be agile.”
