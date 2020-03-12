A Rutland man was sentenced to time served, which was about seven months, and two years supervision for his part in a scheme to steal a gun from a Rutland veteran and trade it for drugs.
Kenneth D. Stone Jr., 30, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in October to a federal charge of conspiring to use a gun, an Armscor of the Philippines .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, in connection with a drug-trafficking crime.
According to a sentencing memorandum written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt, a factor in supporting the recommendation that Stone be sentenced to time served was a lack of clarity over who “physically handled the firearm as it was transported to New York.”
“In the light most favorable to (Stone,) the evidence demonstrates defendant Stone entered into an illegal conspiratorial agreement but never physically handled the firearm. As such, the offense conduct is less serious than those who commit substantive offenses,” the memorandum said.
However, Ophardt noted that Stone, who was addicted to drugs at the time, agreed to trade a gun for hundreds of bags of heroin.
“Firearms-for-narcotics transactions are particularly serious as illicitly traded firearms are significantly more likely to be involved in crime,” Ophardt wrote.
The memorandum notes Stone’s criminal history, but said Stone “appears to be adjusting to federal supervision” since he was released from custody on Nov. 12, although there have been reported violations attributed to Stone.
A motion filed on Stone’s behalf by Stephanie Greenlees, of the Burlington law firm Kaplan and Kaplan, said Stone’s only involvement was that Jennifer R. Griffin contacted him through social media and asked, “Can you get rid of a 45?” Greenlees said Stone offered Griffin $400, but there was no evidence the transaction was completed or went any further.
Greenslee’s memorandum said Stone contacted Miller about the gun and discussed trading it for drugs, possibly in Ludlow. But when Miller asked about the gun the following day, Nov. 19, 2017, Stone said the gun was gone.
The memorandum said Griffin and another woman, Duval’s granddaughter, later in November 2017, brought the gun to Miller’s home and traded it for drugs.
Greenslee argued there were mitigating factors for the court to consider including the death of Stone’s mother from a drug overdose when he was 18. The memorandum also said Stone had a “long history of substance abuse, and he was abusing narcotics” up until the time of his arrest.
According to the memorandum, Stone has also suffered from severe mental health issues, although it said his mental health has improved recently.
“(Stone) was detained for seven months … and since his release, he has made a sincere effort to better himself, maintain his sobriety and become a productive member of society,” the memorandum said.
The gun was stolen in November 2017 from a Rutland veteran who was a friend of Griffin, and Miller helped to arrange to trade the gun to a Ludlow resident in return for heroin.
New York Police Detective Miguel Soto was attempting to execute a domestic violence arrest warrant in Brooklyn on July 6, 2018, against Kelvin Stichel, 33, who was wanted for domestic robbery involving the use of a firearm against his wife, when Stitchel used the gun to shoot and wound Soto.
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was able to determine the gun had come from Rutland.
The gun was one of about 20 firearms stolen at some point from Henry Duval, of Rutland, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Duval, who suffered disabilities later in life, was a victim of a series of thefts, often by people visiting him. Police said most of his missing guns have been recovered.
Deputy Inspector Brian Gill, of the NYPD’s Firearms Suppression Section, told the New York Daily News that Duval was “living with known heroin addicts and drug dealers that have a history of stealing firearms and taking advantage of people and selling them in exchange for heroin.”
Police have not determined how the gun got from Vermont to New York City.
Stone’s co-conspirators included Jennifer R. Griffin, 45, of Pittsford, and Gregory R. Miller, 33, of Rutland. Griffin also pleaded guilty in October and Miller pleaded guilty in September.
Miller was referred to the federal drug court in Burlington but by Jan. 30, Miller admitted to violating the condition of his release from custody and the conditions of the federal drug court.
Miller is expected to be sentenced at the end of April after a pre-sentence investigation by the staff at the U.S. Probation Office.
Griffin was referred to drug court in December.
