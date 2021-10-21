MONTPELIER — The leaders of the General Assembly are holding their final round of the "Investing in Vermont's Future Community Conversations.”
Each virtual conversation is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The dates are as follows:
Washington County Conversation, Oct. 28
Orange County Conversation, Nov. 2
Chittenden County Conversation, Nov. 4
Orleans County Conversation, Nov. 8
Lamoille County Conservation, Nov. 10
Statewide conversation, Nov. 16
Those who are unable to participate can visit bit.ly/1021Question to fill out a questionnaire.
Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint have been holding these conversations over the past few months. The Legislature wants to hear from people so it can better use federal coronavirus relief money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.