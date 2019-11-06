Frannie Abatiell is happy to share the secret of living 104 years, but her chocolate chip cookie recipe and her beauty regimen are staying with her, she said.
Abatiell celebrated her birthday Wednesday at the Meadows at East Mountain attended by numerous family and friends.
She said she was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, and lived in Rutland most of her life. Her career was running a collections agency, and she remembers being a statewide tennis champion.
“I’ve got some statues to prove it,” she said.
She lived in Country Grove until she was 102, then she moved to The Meadows at East Mountain. She said an old tennis friend of hers lives there, too. Before she moved to the Meadows, she bought a Chrysler 500, but no longer drives and so gave it to her kids.
“Do a lot of laughing and eat a lot of garlic,” she said when asked about how one might live to 104 years of age.
She said she’s a fan of Elvis Presley and doesn’t have much to say about any historical events she might’ve witnessed over the decades. She said she’s Hulk Hogan’s aunt, but doesn’t see him much. She likes bingo, socializing and participating in activities The Meadows offers.
Her stepson, C.J. Abatiell, said it’s hard to keep track of all Frannie’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had four biological children, one deceased, and three stepchildren from her second marriage.
“I wish we would all be together and be happy,” said Frannie before blowing out the candles on her cake, with some assistance.
