The Board of Aldermen voted Wednesday to pay for $1.5 million worth of a sewer projects out of the water fund as it waits for the state Supreme Court to decide on a lawsuit thrown out by a local judge in June.
Voters approved a $7.4 million bond in March to pay for the project, which includes equipment at the treatment plant, a new force main on River Street and two overflow prevention projects, but Mayor David Allaire said the city cannot access the bond money because of a pending lawsuit claiming the vote was illegitimate due to the tardiness of the city report. So, he said, they intend to at least do the force main portion of the project with the intention of reimbursing the water fund using the bond money later.
The lawsuit, brought by city resident Mark Nowakowski, was thrown out by a Rutland civil court judge for failing to state a claim upon which relief could be granted. Nowakowski appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, but has missed two filing deadlines there, according to City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, who filed a brief Wednesday asking the court to deny Nowakowski’s motion for an extension.
Also, Allaire said the case affects the $3 million paving bond voters approved at town meeting.
“Because of the lawsuit, we do not have access to the bonds, and we will not have access until the lawsuit is settled, dismissed or there’s an end,” he said.
The lawsuit, filed in March, notes that the charter calls for the city report to be published in November but it was not until a short time before Town Meeting Day — the report has not been published by the November deadline in years. The lawsuit argued this kept voters from being properly informed about the budget and bonds and asked that the results of the town meeting day vote be invalidated.
The city argued that the publishing of the town report was not one of the warning requirements for town meeting and that the report would not have included information on the proposed budget or bonds in any case. That won over Judge Thomas Hoar, who dismissed the case with prejudice.
According to a motion filed by the city, Nowakowski missed an Aug. 26 filing deadline with the Supreme Court, and the court extended the deadline to Sept. 20 without Nowakowski even requesting it. That deadline was missed, according to the brief, but a motion was filed the next day for another extension.
Bloomer quoted a previous Supreme Court decision — Putter v. Montpelier Public School system — calling for any challenge to the legitimacy of an election to be resolved swiftly by the courts.
“The scenarios that this court anticipated in Putter are unfortunately playing out in the City of Rutland,” he wrote. “The City is doing its best to navigate through this instability, but it does not seem just to allow the Appellant’s apparent indifference to the actual prosecution of this appeal to delay (and threaten to postpone) important municipal infrastructure projects for any longer — particularly when such projects were overwhelmingly supported by the City’s voters.”
Meanwhile, Allaire said the force main project has another complication. The design calls for the force main to run across a parcel of land owned by Green Mountain Power, Allaire said, where potential contamination was recently discovered. Allaire said the full implications won’t be known until the state completes testing and he was unable to provide more detail.
A call to Green Mountain Power representatives was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.
The vote Wednesday, Allaire said, will allow the city to award the contract to sole bidder Belden Construction at a Board of Finance meeting Thursday, and proceed with the project under the expectation they will be able to reimburse the water fund with the bond.
Nowakowski could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
