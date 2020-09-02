MONTPELIER — The chairman of the Vermont State College System announced in early August that he is stepping down after being on the board for 20 years.
J. Churchill Hindes announced at the start of a special Aug. 12 meeting of the VSCS board of trustees that he would step down as chairman and retire from the board.
Trustee Elizabeth Dickinson was voted by the board to be its new chairwoman.
“There is rarely a good time or a right time for these actions,” said Hindes. “Nonetheless, I think I can make a sound argument that fresh, new board leadership should parallel and support the fresh, new system leadership being shown by (Chancellor Sophie Zdatny), her team, and including many new members of the chancellor’s senior team, and of course by our presidents and deans, and others across the system.”
Since April, the VSCS has seen several high-level leadership positions change as it grapples with the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The shifts began in April when former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding resigned after backlash from a plan he’d floated that would close Northern Vermont University campus as well as the Vermont Technical College campus at Randolph Center. At the same meeting in which the board accepted Spaulding’s recommendation, it was announced that former Castleton University President Karen Scolforo would be out by the end of May.
Hindes said he has been a trustee for 20 years, beginning his first run in 1987, and returning in 2015. Vermont Business Magazine reported in 2018 that during that year, Hindes was elected by the board to be its chairman.
“Twenty years is the longest relationship of my life with anything other than my family,” said Hindes. “Others might say it’s taken me an awfully long time to graduate, but I share that with many of our students who have experienced the same thing.”
Hindes said he has served under five governors and is on a first-name basis with them to this day.
“What a gift to an old Vermonter,” he said, adding that he’s also worked with 60 trustees, five board chairs, six chancellors, 20 college and university presidents, and has celebrated over 20,000 graduates.
“The VSC mission to benefit Vermont came naturally to me,” he said. “My family has seven generations in this grand little state, and when I was tapped on the shoulder and asked if I had something to offer, I was more than happy to do so.”
He recommended that other Vermonters look for opportunities to serve on boards and organizations and take them.
According to the VSC website, 15 people sit on the board of trustees. Five are appointed by the governor, four are elected by the board itself and four are elected by the General Assembly. The VSCS Student Government Association elects a student to represent it on the board, while the governor sits as an ex officio member. All are four-year terms except the student trustee, which is for one year, but they can be elected to a second one-year term.
In an Wednesday email, Hindes provided the Herald with parts of notes he also shared with the board regarding his departure.
“We have passed through some turbulent water during my time as chair, we have been tossed about, and I and others have a few bruises to show for it,” he said. “It goes without saying that a new chair with different style, talent, wits and fresh ideas and drive will better serve (Zdatny) and the VSC than one who is a bit worn and is being relentlessly urged by his family to slow down.”
Dickinson thanked Hindes for his years of service.
“You leave very big shoes for me to walk in, and I appreciate all of the things you’ve done,” she said. “You’ve reached out to me and given me support as vice chair and you have really gone above and beyond.”
Dickinson, a House Republican representing the Franklin 3-2 District, was elected to the board by the General Assembly nine years ago, she said Wednesday.
“I don’t think we have a different approach. I think the job we have, and that’s to work with the chancellor and the other presidents, I don’t think that’s any different than what Church Hindes would have done,” she said.
The board plans to set its priorities during the next two months with regard to working with James Page, the former chancellor of the University of Maine system, who was contracted by the state to take a look at the Vermont system’s financial information.
