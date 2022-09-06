Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy has been nominated by President Joe Biden to join the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations for the annual UN General Assembly scheduled for later this month.
This will be the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Leahy, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that he won’t seek reelection. Right now, he’s president pro tempore of the United States Senate, and serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which he’s been on for 30 years. He also sits on the Foreign Operations and State Department committees and has long been involved in U.S. foreign policy decisions.
