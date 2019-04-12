MONTPELIER — Vermont’s Patrick Leahy will be among nine U.S. Senators leaving Sunday to visit the Korean DMZ and Vietnam.
Leahy, of Middlesex, is vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and the ranking member of its Subcommittee on the State Department and Foreign Operations. He is heading the bipartisan delegation. Accompanying him are Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, Sheldon Whitehouse, D- Rhode Island, Tom Udall D-New Mexico, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Tim Kaine, D-Virgina, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin.
They plan to meet in South Korea with U.S. officials and military leaders, and to visit the Demilitarized Zone. They’ll discuss trade and other issues with South Korean leaders, such as the U.S.’s talks with North Korea over nuclear weapons, as well as prisoners of war.
In Vietnam, the delegation plans to meet with the Vietnamese president and general secretary of Vietnam, minister of defense, and other officials, and to visit the National Assembly. There will also be meetings with business leaders, university students, and nongovernmental groups who work to clear areas of landmines and similar devices.
