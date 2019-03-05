CASTLETON — In a four person race for two one-year seats on the Select Board, Jim Leamy and Joe Mark won with 384 votes and 451 votes respectively, defeating Janet Currie who got 169 votes, and John T. Alexander who got 279 votes.
Patricia Schroeder defeated Kris Jacoby-Stevenson for a five-year term as a library trustee with Schroeder getting 400 votes and Jacoby-Stevenson getting 234 votes.
Robert Spaulding ran unopposed for a three-year seat on the Select Board, getting 561 votes.
All town articles passed, some by narrow margins. Among them, Article 14 asking the town to spend $38,644 for tax listing, which had 356 voting “yes” and 354 voting “no.” Article 30, asking the town to spend $5,186 on animal control, passed with 374 voting “yes” and 334 voting “no.”
Article 50, a resolution surrounding energy and climate change, passed with 378 voting “yes” and 315 voting “no.”
Article 51, asking voters to authorize the Select Board to withdraw from the contract with the Rutland County Solid Waste District and join Solid Waste Alliance Communities, passed with 461 voting “yes” and 229 voting “no.”
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
