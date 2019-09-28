CASTLETON — After being nominated by his board, select board chairman and health officer James Leamy received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
“I feel very honored,” Leamy said in an interview on Friday. “It's not something I campaigned for but I sincerely appreciate it.”
Originally a civics and history teacher and basketball coach at Rutland High School, Leamy moved to Castleton in the early 1960’s and became an active member of the Lake Bomoseen Association, where he pioneered efforts to improve the water quality of the lake and made the health of the lake one of his major priorities.
In a letter nominating him for the award, the Castleton select board members heralded Leamy’s efforts to target algal blooms and Eurasian milfoil, including going out onto the lake in a boat to identify areas where septic systems may have become faulty, efforts that they said directly resulted in a cleaner, more accessible lake for Castleton visitors and residents.
Leamy said he retired from teaching in 1991, but his retirement wasn’t going to stop his involvement in local and town movements, and ended up running for the Castleton Select board just four years later.
Leamy also volunteered his service to the Castleton community as their health officer for 56 years, where he oversaw work on septic system designs, and was most recently elected the town’s select board chair to replace Joe Bruno, serving his 17th year on the board.
Today, Leamy said he enjoys his work at the town offices when he isn’t maintaining the properties he and his wife own, with no major plans for the future.
“Keeps me busy,” Leamy said on Friday. “We’re just taking one day at a time.”
Rep. Bob Helm — a former Chairman of the Board of Selectmen for Castleton — said he recalled well what an influence Leamy has been over the years, and complimented his gumption and ethics in each of his capacities.
“He's always been right up front, honest and true with his feelings,” Helm said. “He's just a good, honest servant for the town of Castleton.”
Leamy will be honored at a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel on October 2, according to a release.
“We hope that you will agree that someone who has devoted more than half a century to improving his community, and who has produced such inspiring results, is fully deserving of Vermont League of Cities and Town’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” the board wrote in their recommendation.
