March is Red Cross month, and the American Red Cross of the New Hampshire and Vermont Region is asking people to step up and donate.
“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to recognize our volunteers who provide hope and urgent relief to families in need every day,” said Maria Devlin, American Red Cross Region chief executive officer. “These heroes are our neighbors who give blood, save lives with skills like first aid and CPR, or provide care and comfort to families devastated by crises like home fires. We honor our volunteers and ask you to join them and make a difference.”
There are numerous ways to assist the Red Cross. Among them are:
- Volunteer: Help people affected by disasters, and install smoke alarms. Learn more at www.soundthealarm.org.
- Donate blood: Learn where and how to give blood or platelets at www.redcrossblood.org.
- Acquire skills: Learn first aid, CPR, and other life-saving skills by visiting www.redcross.org/nhvt.
- Give money: On March 27, American Red Cross Giving Day, you can donate funds through redcross.org/givingday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.