WALLINGFORD — An attorney representing the owners of the Taylor property on West Hill Road says if he doesn’t hear from Wallingford or Tinmouth fairly soon, he’ll take the towns to court for double-taxing his client.
Attorney William Meub, of Meub Gallivan & Larson, Attorneys PLC in Rutland City, said Thursday that he has sent letters to the select boards in Wallingford and Tinmouth telling them that they’ve both taxed the same property belonging to Stan Taylor and that a solution needs to be found, otherwise he’ll ask a judge for a resolution.
He said he hopes to hear a satisfactory response within the next 10 days.
Meub said the towns should hire a surveyor to identify where the border between them falls, then re-send tax bills accordingly. He said his client has received bills from both towns taxing him on the same assets, namely the house and some adjacent structures.
This situation is uncommon, said Meub, but it’s happened before. He plans to cite a Vermont Supreme Court decision on a 1969 case, Poulin v. Town of Danville, which presented a similar situation between Marc A. Poulin and Marlette M. Poulin, Danville, and the town of Cabot.
“Complete justice in this case will be done by having both defendant towns before the court so that it may be determined which one of the two have legal jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ property for tax and zoning purposes,” reads part of that decision, according to www.courtlistener.com.
Wallingford Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift said the board discussed Meub’s letter at its Monday meeting and directed Town Administrator Sandi Switzer to explore the town’s options for legal representation.
He said Wallingford’s stance on this issue hasn’t changed, that town records dating back to 1793 justify the tax bill Wallingford sent to the Taylors. Tift said he thinks it would be useful to have a surveyor settle the matter, but talks about how to pay for the survey have gone nowhere.
Calls to Cathy Reynolds, chairwoman of the Tinmouth Select Board, weren’t returned by press time on Thursday.
The 372-acre property includes a house, mobile home and other structures. All told, its assessed in Wallingford at a value of $1,325,000. In Tinmouth, the house is assessed at $500,000.
In 2017, the towns came to an agreement as to which parts of the Taylor property were in Wallingford and which parts were in Tinmouth. This stood until March of this year when the Wallingford Select Board voted to add the Taylor property’s house, tennis courts and pond to its grand list. This was done at the suggestion of former Wallingford Town Clerk Joyce Barbieri, who’d researched town records.
Several meetings have been held between Wallingford and Tinmouth officials over this. Each believes their records are correct.
