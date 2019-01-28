KILLINGTON — The pending closure of Green Mountain College doesn’t appear to be having an immediate effect on a lawsuit between the school and the owner of the property that houses the Killington School of Resort Management.
Green Mountain College announced last week it will be closing at the end of the Spring 2019 semester, citing a decrease in tuition and an increase in expenses.
The Killington School of Resort Management (KSRM) is at 2500 Killington Road. The property is owned by the Ramshead Trust. In May 2017, the Trust, through its attorney, asked a judge for a declaratory judgement requiring Green Mountain College to pay for upgrades to the water system there as required by the Agency of Natural Resources.
Christopher Roy, a Burlington attorney representing the Ramshead Trust, said Monday that while the pending closure of GMC does leave some outstanding questions, the matter is still scheduled for mediation.
“It continues,” he said. “We have scheduled a mediation session to see if we can resolve this matter.”
He said the college’s announcement came as a surprise to those involved with the case.
“We had no previous indication this was going to happen until we read about it in the media like everyone else,” he said.
According to court records, the college has leased 2500 Killington Road since 2006. That lease ended in 2014, but that same year the two parties signed a new 10-year lease agreement.
Roy said that at some point the level of use at the property rose to where it triggered more regulations on the water system. The question then became who had to pay for the needed upgrades, the College or the Trust. According to the judgement request filed by the Trust, the cost is expected to exceed $100,000.
Ben Montross, compliance and support services section chief for the Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division for the Department of Environmental Conservation under ANR, said an inspection of the facility in 2015 triggered the need for a new regulatory classification.
He said Monday that unless his division receives something in writing, which it hasn’t yet, saying the level of water use there has changed, then the state will still expect the upgrades to be done.
Montross said the property needs to do a number of things in order to keep operating as it has been. It needs a permit for its well, a decontamination system, a plan to protect it from potential contamination, an operations manual, and either a storage tank or evidence showing it doesn’t need one.
GMC is currently trying to find partners to continue the KSRM program, said Audrey Young, senior strategic communications adviser with Holland & Knight LLP, a law firm with offices in Washington D.C.
“Discussions are ongoing with potential teach out partners to take over operations at the Killington Campus and continue the program, said Knight in an email. “GMC’s position regarding the water system upgrade remains the same, the responsibility to upgrade the water system is the landlord’s.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.