GOSHEN — The local mosquito control district budgeted $150 for legal fees this year, but ended up spending $20,000 defending an appeal to one of its state pesticide permits.
The legal expenses are the main driver behind the BLSG Insect Control District asking its member towns to increase their annual contributions, said District Chairman Ben Lawton, on Monday.
The BLSG is made up of the towns of Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury, Goshen and Pittsford, and provides services to Proctor. According to the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets website, the district formed in 1990 with the goal of controlling mosquito populations in the area. There’s one other mosquito district in Vermont, the Lemon Fair Insect Control District. Formed in 2006, it consists of the towns of Bridport, Cornwall and Weybridge.
Under the federal Clean Water Act, the BLSG has to file with the state Agency of Natural Resources a “notice of intent for coverage” to be allowed to spray mosquito-killing chemicals under the state’s “pesticide general permit,” said Mason Overstreet, staff attorney for the Vermont Law School Environmental Law Clinic.
The law clinic represents the Toxic Action Center, which during the summer appealed the Agency of Natural Resource’s decision to grant the BLSG the spraying permit. Overstreet said the Toxic Action Center is an environmental watchdog group with members living within the mosquito district. The center and its members are concerned about the potential impacts the chemicals used to kill adult mosquitoes may have on human health and the health of the environment.
Overstreet said Wednesday the crux of the appeal is that the mosquito district is required by the permit to study and monitor the impacts of its activities on “non-target organisms” such as animals and people. It’s the position of the Toxic Action Center that this hasn’t been happening.
Lawton said Monday there’s a status conference for the case set for Feb. 2 in Environmental Court.
He said the district has budgeted $25,000 for legal fees in the coming fiscal year.
“Our feeling is that the Toxic Action Committee is using us because we’ve got the smallest budget of probably any mosquito district in the country,” Lawton said.
The mosquito district’s total budget for this coming hear is $157,652, according to Lawton. Some districts in California have budgets in the millions, he said. Last year, the BLSG’s total budget was just shy of $99,000, according to a budget spreadsheet supplied by the district.
“We have members in the district who are concerned the district’s permit was incomplete,” said Woody Little, Vermont community organizer for the Toxic Action Center. He said the district’s use of adulticide chemicals is the center’s main concern, that and it claims the district isn’t looking at the effects the adulticide may have on organisms other than mosquitoes.
Overstreet said it was the ANR’s position early on in the case that it falls to the party filing the “notice of intent for coverage” to defend any appeals, though the ANR has to sign off on any agreement reached by the BLSG and the Toxic Action Center.
There are two main ways the district keeps mosquito populations in check, Lawton said. One is the use of larvicide prior to the mosquitoes hatching. This comes in the form of a bacteria that destroys the larvae’s guts.
Lawton said the state has historically allocated $140,000 split between the BLSG and Lemon Fair districts to pay for larvicide treatments. The state does not pay for the adulticide chemicals, Lawton said.
He said the cost of both treatment methods has been rising over the years and the district has lobbied legislators to get the amount increased for the larvicide. The cost of spraying from the air has risen, too, said Lawton, going from between $11 and $13 per acre, to $21 per acre. He said at least 1,000 acres need to be treated for it to be cost-effective.
Lawton said it’s the district’s feeling that the Toxic Action Center wants the district to stop using adulticide. He said ample information on the district’s activities has been provided to the Vermont Department of Agriculture and to the Agency of Natural Resources, and that the adulticide chemicals, as the district has been using them, don’t pose a health risk to humans or the environment.
Little said Monday that it’s unfortunate the district has chosen to spend its funds on fighting the appeal in court when it would be better served complying with the permit requirements. He urged the select boards of member towns to consider this.
Brandon Town Manager Dave Atherton said with regard to his town’s Select Board, it appoints representatives to the BLSG board, but doesn’t otherwise influence what the district does. He said the BLSG, which is its own municipal entity, sends invoices to the towns it serves and they’re paid quarterly. He said while the Brandon Select Board supports the district, it’s staying neutral over this appeal.
Atherton said given how bad the mosquito hatch was in the year the district was formed, many residents are heavily supportive of it. He said he recalls the mosquitoes being so bad, the matter made national news.
Lawton said the district is fairly judicious when it comes to applying any kind of mosquito treatments.
“We also are required to sample and survey and identify the mosquitoes,” he said. “We have a lab with microscopes to do identification of the mosquitoes, but we do not do testing for the arboviruses the mosquitoes carry. The state does that testing.”
He said there are dozens of species of mosquito, and climate change is expanding the ranges for species that carry serious diseases.
Lawton said the state has hundreds of sites where mosquitoes are trapped and tested for viruses. According to the 2018 Mosquito Surveillance Report, found on the Vermont Department of Agriculture and Markets website, 157 pool samples tested positive for West Nile Virus. There was no Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in any pool samples.
Lawton clarified that the Zika virus has not been found in Vermont’s mosquitoes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.