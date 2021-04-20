LEICESTER — A Leicester man was taken by helicopter to To UVM Medical Center after being injured in a motorcycle crash Monday on Lake Dunmore Road.
State Police said the crash happened at 6:17 p.m. near Indian Head Trail Road. Jozef Sloma, 22, was driving a 1956 BMW CYL when he left the road for an unknown reason and crashed. Police said he was unconscious and unresponsive to medical personnel when they arrived on the scene, but was conscious and alert when he was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Burlington.
Middlebury Rescue, Brandon Rescue and Brandon Fire were at the scene. Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-388-4919.
