LEICESTER — Mike Korkuc, a longtime volunteer who has helped protect and expand loon populations at Lake Dunmore and surrounding lakes for 15 years, has been named the winner of the 2022 Green Mountain Power-Zetterstrom Environmental Award.
Named for former Milton resident Meeri Zetterstrom, who inspired recovery efforts that led to ospreys’ removal from Vermont’s endangered species list, the award is given annually to one person, business, group or nonprofit for making a significant contribution to Vermont’s environment.
The feather-shaped award is accompanied by a $2,500 donation to support the winner’s ongoing environmental efforts.
Korkuc, of Leicester, in collaboration with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, has saved several loons at Lake Dunmore, Silver Lake and Sugar Hill Reservoir and has taught hundreds of people about loons and how to protect them. He has volunteered many hours protecting loons and their nesting site and monitoring four surrounding lakes.
Eric Hanson, a previous GMP-Zetterstrom Award winner, who coordinates loon recovery efforts across Vermont, called Korkuc “by far the most active of my 300 loon volunteers statewide.”
“He always goes above and beyond. In his patient and dutiful way, he has made people care about the natural world,” Hanson said in a statement.
Joan Gamble, who nominated Korkuc added that that “no one reminds me more of Meeri Zetterstrom than Mike.”
“Every year he makes, installs and maintains loon nesting sign-buoys around the island on Lake Dunmore — essentially taking it upon himself to protect them. He is regularly out in his pontoon boat, The Loonatic, where he firmly and respectfully educates boaters about keeping away from the nest, loons and their chicks,” Gamble said in a statement.
Korkuc, who knew nothing about loons when he first saw one on Lake Dunmore years ago, quickly became their advocate after he saw a loon family, including a chick, endangered by boat traffic.
A press release from Green Mountain Power credited Korkuc’s work for the successful hatching and fledgling of 16 young loons at the lake over more than a decade.
Korkuc said taking photos of the first chick years ago sparked his efforts.
“I’ve since captured over 40,000 photos, most of loons,” he said. “I am so honored by this recognition from GMP, and it inspires me to continue to protect and educate people about loons.”
Korkuc, as Meeri Zetterstrom did with osprey photos, used his pictures to create public interest in the loons and protect them. Over time, he’s developed an email group of more than 450 people he provides with photos and regular updates on the birds’ progress.
“He’s created broad support and public understanding of the birds and helped give them the space and quiet they need around their nest site, which is on a very active lake. They wouldn’t be nearly as successful if not for Mike,” said Steve Costello, a GMP vice president who worked with Zetterstrom on her osprey preservation efforts.
Korkuc was given the GMP-Zetterstrom Award on Tuesday.
