The pandemic has hurt women more than men, but minority women have been impacted even more so, according to an all-female panel led by Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.
The panel was Gray’s third “Seat at the Table” panel discussion. Held Monday on International Women’s Day, it was devoted to the economic well-being of women in Vermont. The four panelists talked not only about the pandemic’s inequitable impacts, but how Vermont might use the $1.3 billion it’s expected to get in federal relief to come back better than before.
“As with so many other areas, COVID-19 is just exposing and exacerbating entrenched inequities that we’ve had as part of our system all along, but they’re being made much worse and are really being brought to light,” said Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women.
Many of the jobs hurt most by the pandemic were held by women, and most of those were women of color, said Brown. In Vermont, in November, 73% of unemployment claims were made by women. It was 74% in October, a peak. Nationally, it’s about even, she said, which is odd, as most so-called normal recessions hit industries dominated by men.
These numbers don’t count women who’ve left the workforce, said Brown.
“There are so many more women than men doing that nationally it seems like about four times as many women as men have just left the workforce completely,” she said. “They’ve thrown in the towel and said this is too much, I’m not doing it anymore. And that will have lifelong repercussions for those women and their families.”
Before the pandemic, one in 10 Vermonters were experiencing food insecurity, now it’s one in three, said Brown, but even that pain isn’t spreading evenly.
“People of color are four times more likely to be food insecure than white Vermonters,” she said. “Families with young children are twice as likely as those who don’t have children.”
Front-line medical care workers are mostly women, most of the health care workers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 have been women, and most of those with long-term risk factors and those living in long-term care facilities are women, said Brown.
Data is one of the keys to addressing inequity, according to Jessica Nordhaus, director of Change the Story Vermont.
“Our data set in Vermont is somewhat fragile,” she said. “We are a small state already, and so it has been very difficult for us to tell the whole story or represent everybody’s experience or voice in that story. I don’t like the term statistically insignificant, but we do get into data sets that are small enough when we’re looking at women of color, women living in rural areas, women living with disabilities, that we can’t accurately report on those statistics.”
For those issues, her organization looks to national data. She said there was a report on Vermont women released in 2019 which establishes some good benchmarks to work from, and she’s looking forward to a survey from the University of Massachusetts Amherst looking at the impacts of COVID-19 on households and women. About 500 Vermonters responded to that survey, and 89% were women. She did note that most of those happened to be making between $100,000 and $150,000 per year.
Regarding the wage gap between men and women, the pandemic has likewise not helped. Nordhaus said that in Vermont, the wage gap has been improving for years, but has ceased to get closer than around 14 to 16 cents. Looked at more closely, the gap might appear to be shrinking, but much of that is the result of job losses disproportionately affecting women.
Xusana Davis, Vermont executive director of racial equity, talked about Equal Pay Day.
“Equal pay day is the date on which a woman would have needed to work to earn the same as what a man would have earned in the previous year,” said Davis.
If a man and a woman began working Jan. 1, 2020, in an America with no wage gap, the women’s Equal Pay Day would Dec. 31, 2020. In reality, said Davis, the woman wouldn’t make as much as the man did until three or four months into 2021. It gets worse for women who are Indigenous or of color. Asian-American women and Pacific islander women have their equal pay day on March 9. For Black women, it’s Aug. 3, and for Indigenous women, it’s Sept. 8.
“So we’re starting the next school year before they’ve earned the same as men in the previous calendar year,” she said, adding that for Latino women, equal pay day falls on Oct. 21.
“So when we think about breaking down disparities by sex and gender it’s not only important to look at on that scale, but also to dig deeper and understand disparities within the gender and sex categories,” she said.
Meg Smith, director of the Vermont Women’s Fund, said women represent an untapped resource for Vermont as small, independent business owners. She and the other panelists agreed that Vermont can vastly improve itself on the whole if steps are taken with the COVID-19 relief funds to improve women’s access to childcare, education, and economic aid, and that this can be done by looking at the issue with equity in mind.
