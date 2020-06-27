Although Vermont has slowed the spread of COVID-19, and hot weather has made wearing a mask a sweaty, uncomfortable experience, now is not the time for Vermonters to be lax in wearing a mask for community safety, said Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.
Levine, who pointed out that health officials are encouraging the use of masks or facial coverings, when using the term “masks,” said one reason people should persist is self-interest.
Levine said he expects new guidance in the near future from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that will further support the importance of wearing a mask while slowing a disease that’s transmitted by the respiratory root for the most part.
“Some of the things that are coming out now are indicating that indeed the masks are, as we have thought, effective at preventing respiratory droplets, those larger droplets that have virus in them, from infecting other people,” he said. “So it is an altruistic thing to do, to wear a mask, because you are potentially not going to spread your own respiratory droplets to other people.”
Levine said he couldn’t declare that CDC guidance official yet but said he believed the direction would be announced soon.
The risk from aerosol is different because they are smaller and lighter particles that can be suspended in the air longer than droplets.
“The theory there is maybe you’re also protecting yourself by wearing the mask because someone else’s aerosol won’t get to you because you won’t breathe it in because the mask will stop it,” Levine said.
Levine called the long-term challenges of complying with COVID-related recommendations “virus fatigue.”
“It’s only natural when you’ve been through a winter in Vermont or anywhere in this country and you’ve been through a long period of ‘stay-at-home’ where you weren’t even supposed to get out of the house,” Levine said. “Now, in most states, you can get out of the house, and in some states, you can even start doing a lot of the things you want to do that might have formerly been prohibited because other people are in your vicinity.”
Levine noted that many Vermonters are going back to some of their old habits, but that familiarity may be complicated because those people are also being asked to continue to wear a mask in public spaces.
“So I think people have sort of just gotten fed up with the virus and because, at least up here (in Vermont, the incidence of COVID) is at a lower rate than much of the South and West part of the country, there may be some more tendency to be lax with, not just masks, but let’s say anything,” he said. “So whether it’s not (avoiding) a mass gathering, not being six feet apart, washing your hands less often or putting a facial covering on, there’s probably a little more fatigue about all those things with the perception being, ‘Well, we’re allowed to do more so maybe I don’t need to worry so much,’”
A little less observance of safety guidelines is something Levine called “human nature” and “understandable” because restrictive behavior change is challenging.
Levine said he understood some compliance was “erratic,” but urged Vermonters not to forget the efficacy of masks in slowing the spread of COVID.
However, with several hot and muggy days recently, he believes “heat is a special circumstance especially if you’re outdoors in the heat.” The problem could be greater if someone is participating in sports in the heat, he added.
If someone is outside doing an activity that still allows for social distancing, like running, Levine said “most (public health officials) would consider that acceptable that you would take the mask off.”
“What’s really not acceptable is that you would go out without it in the first place so that if the need to put it on presented itself, you wouldn’t even be able to do it because you don’t have it with you,” he said.
Levine said he knows what it’s like to go for a run while wearing a mask.
“If I want to get anything out of that run, it’s challenging, and if it’s hot, forget it,” he said. “I wouldn’t choose to run in a location or at a time when I would be conflicted about it because I should have the mask on. But I know that I’m going to be OK at the times I’m (running) and wouldn’t want to not have that option to take it off.”
Levine said he wants Vermonters to have their masks available in hot weather but said he wouldn’t object to taking the mask off because of the weather if someone is in a situation where he or she can avoid close contact with others.
“I think we can all be reasonable human beings and still arrive at a mutual understanding of how we can protect one another,” Levine said.
