MONTPELIER — Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine will be the keynote speaker at a webinar on Monday, hosted by the Vermont Academy of Science and Engineering.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Advanced registration for the Zoom webinar is required by visiting go.middlebury.edu/vasetalk
Levine’s talk is titled “The Application (and Misapplication) of Science, Epidemiologic Data, Public Health Practices and Health Policy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Before becoming the state health commissioner, Levine was a professor of medicine at the University of Vermont and associate dean for graduate medical education at the UVM College of Medicine. He earned his M.D. from University of Rochester, and completed his residency at internal medicine at UVM.
