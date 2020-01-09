The chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board was recognized Tuesday for saving a man’s life in early December.
Joshua Terenzini is the board’s current chairman. He’s also a past member of the Rutland Town Fire Department, where he learned CPR.
“I just wanted to say, every once in a while a really positive story comes along, and when it involves a town official, I’m especially proud,” said Selectman John Paul Faignant at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday. On his day off, Josh, on Dec. 10, went to his normal place of employment, he wasn’t working that day, but he went to check in, and he walked in on one of his employees in cardiac arrest on the floor.”
Terenzini is the district sales manager at Mattress Firm, which has an office in Rutland City, where he’s based.
“Josh, who has been on the town fire department and learned cardio-pulmonary resusitation, or CPR, while he was on the town fire department, immediately started administering CPR, and did so for the next 6 to 8 minutes,” said Faignant. “He was thereafter relieved by two police officers. Rescue personnel, including doctors at the hospital, all attributed saving the man’s life to Josh, and I just wanted the townspeople to know that when the call came, Josh stood up and saved a man’s life. A Rutland Town man’s life at that, so good job to you.”
Terenzini thanked Faignant for his words. He said in an interview he’s not in a position to name the person he saved.
“I attribute it all to my nine years of service on the Rutland Town Fire Department,” he said at the meeting.
“You’re trained, and you’re trained, and you’re trained, and I know many of us are on the fire department, and going to CPR certification is not exactly the night you all look forward to, but you go and you do it, and I remember it from my days serving the town in that capacity, and when it happened I just jumped in, and then afterwards you decompress and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, what did I just have to do?’ You never want to have to do it to someone you know and you’re close with.”
He added that he was at the person’s house on Monday and can report that they are doing well and making a full recovery.
