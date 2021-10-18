With fuel prices expected to rise sharply this winter, many Vermonters are pleased to hear that not only is there more assistance available through a federal program, but Wheels for Warmth is returning after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
Gov. Phil Scott, along with Vermont’s congressional delegation, announced at a news conference last week that the state will receive an additional $28.3 million through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, bringing the Vermont portion to $49 million.
He made the announcement alongside Sens. Patrick Leahy, and Bernie Sanders and Congressman Peter Welch.
“This increase is due to (the delegation), who work incredibly hard to protect the most vulnerable each and every day,” said Scott, a Republican flanked by two Democrats and an independent. “We’re grateful for their efforts and I want to thank them directly for what they do to help us back home in Vermont.”
The LIHEAP program is administered by the Department for Children and Families with the help of the state’s community action agencies such as BROC Community Action, serving Bennington and Rutland counties, and Capstone Community Action, serving central Vermont.
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC, said Monday that before the funding boost, LIHEAP could pay for a $125 emergency fuel delivery. It can now pay for a $250 delivery. The same doubling occurs for other fuel sources, he said. Someone who could have received a cord of firewood can now get two cords; a ton of wood pellets is now two tons, and so on, he said.
He said LIHEAP also can help with weatherization and emergency heating system repair.
Donahue said this added funding is significant and will help many, but between the damage the pandemic has done to families’ finances and rising fuel prices, he’s concerned the demand will exceed it.
Many will find themselves in need of fuel assistance, but outside the criteria for getting it, he said, Wheels for Warmth is critical.
This will be the program’s 16th year. It was founded by Scott in 2005. People donate tires that are then sold for cheap if they’re usable, or recycled for $5 per tire. The money raised goes into the community action group’s fuel assistance funds and aren’t tied to LIHEAP eligibility.
According to a release from the program’s organizers, tire collection days are Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DuBois Construction in Middlesex, Casella Construction in Mendon, and Casella Waste Systems in Williston. People can also go to Stowe Field Events in Stowe on those days between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The tire sale is Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. At DuBois in Middlesex, and Casella in Mendon.
The program has a website at wheelsforwarmth.org with more information.
Heating fuel costs are high right now, said Matt Cota, executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, but that’s compared to last year when they were unusually low.
“We can say for sure where they are now, they are higher,” he said. “Oil heat and propane is about 50% higher than it was at this same time last year, but to put that in context though it was a really unusual year, obviously for a lot of reasons.”
A big slump in demand last year led to the prices falling worldwide, said Cota.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to that point where a year ago oil heat was selling for a $1.97, that’s historically low,” he said. “Where we’re at now for oil heat, which is how half of Vermont heats their homes, is just over $3 a gallon, $3.02 last time I checked … which is about a 50% increase over a year ago, but is more in line with the five-year average.”
Cota said he’s concerned about the people on the wrong side of the “benefits cliff,” those who need financial help but make too much money to qualify for it.
“My crystal ball is a little fuzzy, but in terms of where things are likely to go a lot depends on, when it comes to heating fuel specifically, how cold of a winter are we going to have,” he said. “It’s supposed to be 3% colder than last winter, but according to the Energy Information Administration the last winter was 10% warmer than average.”
The governor said last week that people will be able to use LIHEAP funds for wood fuel in the spring when it’s cheaper. People can apply by contacting DCF, one of the community action groups, or a local council on aging.
“Our goal here today is to make sure if you’re a Vermonter eligible for these funds you know how to get them,” he said.
Leahy, at the conference, encouraged those eligible to apply.
“If you think the help may or may nor be there, it will be there, so apply and don’t be too proud to accept assistance,” he said. “After all, it’s Vermonters taking care of other Vermonters.”
Welch said people who need fuel assistance have no control over the price, and in Vermont, heat isn’t a matter of comfort.
“Those folks have got to stay warm and them staying warm can’t come at the expense of them not being able to get their medication they need or the food they need,” he said.
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is the chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action in Barre.
