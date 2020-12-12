Almost three weeks after a Holyoke, Massachusetts, man was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a room at the Quality Inn in Rutland, investigators have revealed little new information about the death but say they are still actively investigating.
Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke, was identified Nov. 23 as the victim of the shooting. Houghton’s body was found Nov. 22.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington conducted an autopsy and determined Houghton’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was homicide.
On Friday, Rutland City Police Department Chief Brian Kilcullen said he could only comment that the death was under active investigation by law-enforcement officers.
Kilcullen referred further questions to Vermont State Police (VSP).
“At this point, the case remains active and open. The investigation is ongoing,” said Adam Silverman, a spokesman for VSP.
Houghton’s death is a joint investigation between VSP and the RCPD.
In November, police said they believed Houghton’s death was an isolated incident, and there was no reason to believe it indicated a threat to the public.
Silverman said Friday that police did not have any information to suggest “anything other than what we put out previously.”
Silverman said he didn’t know specifically whether the scene had been completely processed and released back to the Quality Inn.
“Given the time between the crime and now, I would be surprised if it hasn’t been. Usually a crime scene is held only as long as is necessary to complete any investigation that needs to be done on-scene, including examining forensics and having the crime scene search team in there, and then once the scene is fully processed, we’re able to release it back to the holder of the property at the location,” he said.
Silverman said he didn’t have any information about whether police had uncovered any evidence that would indicate the public could help by looking for something specific, such as video of a vehicle leaving the scene or a person of interest wearing something unusual or identifiable.
According to police, one of the first signs of trouble Nov. 22 was the report of a disturbance in a room at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m.
Silverman said law-enforcement officers would encourage anyone who thinks they might know something about the incident to come forward.
“Please contact the Rutland barracks (of VSP), or please contact the Rutland City Police Department if anybody out there has any information that they think could be even remotely related to this or they just saw anything out of place or unusual around that date and time — we definitely want to hear from you. We would rather get a lead and investigate it and find out that it’s not significant than have somebody think they have a piece of information that isn’t significant but it turns out it would have been very significant information,” he said.
Silverman added that the case is now “mostly within the purview” of VSP’s Major Crime Unit, which handles homicide, from the State Police’s involvement. The RCPD’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on their end.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.