FAIR HAVEN — Everyone likes a good song cover, but for those hungry to hear something new, there’s a new music series coming up focused on showcasing original work.
It all begins Saturday at Scotch Hill Brewing Company with singer-songwriter and local music teacher Phil Henry.
The series is the brainchild of George Nostrand, a popular local musician, former Rutland Herald employee and owner of A Sound Space in Rutland.
“I just got a really good vibe when I walked in the door,” he said of Scotch Hill Brewing, located at 71 Main St. “I got a chance to meet the owners and talk to them a little bit, and I’m just a shameless promoter, so I couldn’t help but think it would be a really good place to have live music.”
Scotch Hill is owned by Jon Meigs and Rachel Meigs who spent several years getting the space ready, fusing Jon’s love of craft beer with Rachel’s interest in historic renovations.
“The timing was perfect,” stated Rachel Meigs. “We had George play last Friday and it went really well. We had already started the conversation about having other musicians and his show just confirmed it for us.”
Nostrand said the musical acts that play the taprooms, bars, pubs, and breweries often play covers to please crowds and throw in their original tunes here and there to see how well they go over. This series will encourage original songs.
“I have nothing against people who do covers because that’s how I make my living a lot of the time,” he said. “I just think, in talking with (the owners) and looking at the small space and just thinking about needs and opportunities, I thought this would be a good chance to have musicians who write original material to give them a chance to highlight it in a comfortable space and encourage them to get out and do their stuff.”
Nostrand said that a mentor of his once told him the best way to roll out an original song is to just play it, then depending on the crowd’s reaction either mention it was an original or don’t.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and even I get nervous when I try out an original at different places,” he said. “And generally they go over really well.”
Henry, the first in the series lineup, is also a music teacher who lives in West Rutland.
“He’s an amazing singer songwriter, he’s won multiple awards, he’s traveled, and he’s kind of a little-known secret around here to a degree,” said Nostrand. “I’ve worked with him on a lot of projects. He put out a record not too long ago, which is cool. He’s a really good storyteller. His songs tell a story and paint a picture. He was the first person I thought of when I thought about doing this series.”
Nostrand himself will play at Scotch Hill on May 20. Before him, on May 13, it will be Breanna Elaine. Nostrand said he’s been mentoring her on the business side of the music industry at A Sound Space.
“She’s feisty, a really good singer-songwriter who can definitely hold her own with anybody and is working hard to get out there and do her thing, and she does a lot of originals,” said Nostrand.
Playing on May 27 is Krishna Guthrie, grandson of Arlo Guthrie, who has made a name for himself in the area.
Nostrand said the live music scene is steadily recovering from the pandemic. People want to get out and hear live acts allowing places like Scotch Hill to draw from the small towns in the area.
“The only challenge that I’ve seen is it’s still hard for bands to get out there. I think people are a little gun-shy about paying money for bigger bands,” said Nostrand. Venues are closing earlier, as well.
“I think there’s a lot of desire to see live music, and a place like Scotch Hill is a great place where families can come and people can meet their friends there, they can chat, and it’s a relaxing atmosphere. It fits well with what I’m trying to do,” said Nostrand.
